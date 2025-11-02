Kyle Busch Shows Frustration After Veteran Driver Dismisses His Championship Legacy

Kyle Busch has long been known as one of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors. He’s someone who never backs down, whether it’s a challenge or a feud. From his early Cup days, Busch’s fiery nature set him apart, leading to memorable run-ins with stars like Kevin Harvick at Darlington (2011), Joey Logano at Las Vegas (2017), and Brad Keselowski throughout the 2010s.

His blunt honesty and emotional reactions, whether in victory or defeat, have made him a lightning rod for attention and a consistent headline-maker in the garage. That same intensity carries over to social media, where Busch often fires back at criticism with the same energy he brings behind the wheel. And now he is in the midst of a new beef, this time with his own ex-driver.

Busch bites back

It all began with a seemingly harmless tweet that struck a chord with Busch. On X, former NASCAR Truck driver, Landon Huffman wrote, “I never forget that this is the same format that crowned a NASCAR Cup Series champion who missed 11 of the 36 races in the season. As crazy as tonight’s outcome is, that 2015 season tops it for me in the ‘what are we doing’ department.”

The tweet was clearly referencing Busch’s 2015 title, a year in which he benefited from a medical waiver after missing 11 races due to injury, and by pointing it out, Huffman appeared to question the legitimacy of that championship.

This was enough to trigger the No. 8, and his reaction was immediate and raw. Being signature Busch, he responded with a pair of middle-finger emojis, a blunt and unmistakable sign he took the comment personally. For the two-time Cup champion, this wasn’t just about one tweet. It tapped into longtime frustrations about how his accomplishments are viewed today, after all these years.

In recent years, Busch has openly questioned NASCAR’s playoff format and how champion legitimacy gets defined. He has said repeatedly that it doesn’t matter what system NASCAR uses, so long as everyone knows the rules up front and executes.

But the broader backdrop here is key. In 2015, Busch became champion despite missing nearly a third of the season, a situation only possible under the waiver that allowed him playoff eligibility. As per the rule exemption, Busch was asked to win one of the remaining 15 regular-season points races and make the top 30 in points or earn a spot based on his position in the points standings.

This fact has long been a talking point for critics. NASCAR had supported him that time, as the then CEO and Chairman, Brian France, had said, “What happened to him was on us.” NASCAR executive VP Steve O’Donnell had justified it by saying, “The spirit of the rule never was designed to punish drivers who are unable to compete due to extenuating circumstances such as recovering from a racing accident.”

Meanwhile, the current playoff format continues to draw debate, with many fans and analysts believing it prioritizes timely wins over season-long consistency. Busch, for his part, has emphasized performance over format, saying, “If you know what it is going in, exploit it … figure out your best way through the system.”

So when the former driver’s tweet landed, it triggered both a personal reaction and a broader reminder of the system-wide debates Busch has often been at the center of.

The beef keeps Busch buzzing, but 2025’s been one of his worst years ever, if not the worst. With zero wins and his lowest points finish, Busch eyes a fresh grind post-season.

Busch’s offseason shift

This offseason will not be the same. Busch told reporters, “I think this offseason will be different just based on trying to build some camaraderie and some time with Jim.”

Jim Pohlmann, his new crew chief, replaces Randall Burnett. “Being able to spend some time with him and just kind of figure things out, what makes him tick, and obviously what makes me tick, and sort of getting on the same page to start our season,” Busch said.

Shared chemistry wins races. “You know, those are always the best ways of being the most successful with a crew chief when you know what each other’s thinking and can sort of anticipate what’s next,” he added.

With less track practice time than in past years, building that connection in the shop matters more than ever. Pohlmann joins from JR Motorsports, where he guided Justin Allgaier’s 2024 Xfinity Series title run. “The goal for me has always been to race on Sunday and make it to that level and have an opportunity to win Daytona 500s and win at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m certainly looking forward to it,” Pohlman said as he finally gets to live his Cup dream. And Busch welcomes his fresh perspective.

At 40, Busch continues to push forward. The offseason is about rebuilding. New chief, new chemistry, and a renewed drive. Huffman’s legacy jab may sting him, but Busch keeps swinging as 2026 awaits.