Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Busch Voices Harrowing Story of Saving Fan’s Life

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, never expected a routine day at the track to turn into a moment that would test her instincts and compassion most profoundly. But when a fan’s life hung in the balance, she didn’t hesitate. Her courage and quick action turned a terrifying situation into a story of hope, one that’s now echoing far beyond the NASCAR world.

She is more than just Kyle Busch’s wife or a familiar face in the NASCAR garage. She’s a force for good, pouring her heart into causes that hit close to home. Her biggest passion is the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, launched in 2015 after their own grueling journey with infertility, where she has helped more than 100 families, and counting, on their path to parenthood.

Samantha’s advocacy doesn’t stop there. She is deeply involved in supporting children’s hospitals and military families, often teaming up with Kyle Busch Motorsports and NASCAR charities. From hosting fundraisers to organizing events with drivers like Martin Truex Jr., she’s built a reputation as someone who shows up, with purpose and heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A medical scare and a heroic response

On her podcast with Kaitlyn Vincie, Samantha shared a wild story from last weekend at Indianapolis that left everyone’s jaws on the floor. During the race, she witnessed a terrifying moment when a sponsor suddenly passed out on their pit box. She sprang into action and tried to revive the woman using cooling techniques. The woman’s arm went limp, and Samantha feared she was losing consciousness fast.

“We had a sponsor pass out on our pitbox. It was crazy so we’re sitting there and out of like the side of my eye. I see this guy jump up and I thought I don’t know. Maybe he’s going down water got to go to the bathroom and all sudden I look at. I’m not sure if his wife or his girlfriend and her head slumped over and I was like oh no so I jump up cuz I had like a little fan and he is like shaking her and hitting her. I’m like ‘Give me five ice waters and get a medic’ and so he throws them up and so like I lift him up her arm cuz you know you’re supposed to put them in your armpit and behind your neck, your wrist and your groin. I just picked up her arm and it like fell and then she was falling.”

Samantha’s instincts kicked in like a pro. She used ice water to cool key spots such as armpits, neck, wrists, and groin to fight what looked like heatstroke. Pit road’s brutal heat, often pushing 120°F with asphalt radiating even hotter, can take down anyone. Samantha knew exactly what to do, thanks to her mom’s nursing background and years around racing’s chaos.

She went on, “She was out for 5 to 7 minutes. Yeah it was big and so we got our kind of cool down and then the medics got there and it was kind of funny like typical guy he like looked at the ladies like okay. Follow me down off the pit box I’m like sir. She’s been passed out for like a very long time. It’s hot but then when you take Pit Road I don’t know if it’s just like it’s the heat from the cars and the track surface.”

Being out for 5 to 7 minutes screams serious heatstroke. Samantha’s quick callout to the medic, who casually asked the woman to walk, showed her grasp of the situation’s gravity. Tracks like Indy can hit 140°F on the surface, and with no shade and constant engine heat, even VIPs are at risk. Samantha’s calm, decisive action, rooted in knowing the right spots to cool and demanding a medic, likely saved the day and turned a scary moment into a story of hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Busch’s tough Iowa weekend

While Samantha was playing hero, Kyle Busch’s weekend at Iowa Speedway on August 3, was a rough one. A crash in Saturday’s practice trashed his primary car, forcing him to start the Iowa Corn 350 from the back in a backup No. 8 Chevrolet. Fighting his way up, Busch clawed to 33rd by Stage 1 and showed grit in Stage 2, hitting fifth for stage points. But a messy pit stop sparked drama with Alex Bowman. Busch’s awkward stall entry caused a traffic jam, and he didn’t hold back, “Go tell the 48 to f*** off. It’s a shy situation, we all f***ing suck. What do you want me to f***ing do?” He threw in a hand gesture at Bowman for good measure, who cruised to seventh while Busch faded to 20th.

Reflecting on the race, Busch said, “We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top-10 and earned us some stage points. But we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front. Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires, and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s frustration is real. His two-year winless streak since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023 stings, and Iowa’s dirty air and handling woes only made it tougher. Meanwhile, Samantha’s lifesaving moment off the track showed the Busch family’s heart shines, even when the racing gods aren’t cooperating.