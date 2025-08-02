Kyle Larson Lends Heartfelt Gesture to Martin Truex Jr’s Cause for Honoring Late Girlfriend

Sherry Pollex, longtime partner of Martin Truex Jr., was an inspiring woman who used her fight with ovarian cancer to help others. She passed away in 2023 at age 44 after battling the disease for nine years. In 2007, Sherry and Martin Truex Jr. co-founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. At first, the foundation focused on helping children, but after Sherry was diagnosed with stage 3c ovarian cancer in 2014, its mission changed.

Since then, it has raised awareness, advocated for, and provided financial support to underfunded childhood and ovarian cancer causes. Sherry was admired for staying positive and supporting others despite her illness, leaving a strong impact on those around her. And now, to honor her memory, Kyle Larson has joined the list by making a generous act towards the foundation named after Pollex.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson contributes to Martin Truex Jr. & Sherry Pollex’s foundation

The Kyle Larson Foundation has decided to donate its grant to the SherryStrong Foundation. Larson’s foundation’s annual event grant will support a special event in Sherry’s name, held before the upcoming Catwalk for a Cause gala. This gift from Kyle Larson’s foundation celebrates Sherry’s lasting legacy and spirit. The annual “Catwalk for a Cause” event started from a personal experience for NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his partner, Sherry Pollex. In 2010, inspired by a friend whose young daughter, Soleil, was fighting a rare cancer, they organized the first gala. It was a small event with 75 people attending and raising $7,000.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

From that first event, the foundation created a Special Needs Fund at Levine Children’s Hospital to help families struggling financially because of a child’s cancer. Today, the foundation continues to support children with cancer, women with ovarian cancer, and their families.

“Catwalk for a Cause” has grown into a well-known event that brings joy to young cancer patients. These children walk the runway with NASCAR stars like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney, giving them a chance to forget about hospital stays and treatments. For one night, they are celebrated and can just enjoy being happy and carefree. The event to date has raised more than $5 million.

This isn’t the first time the Larsons have been involved with the event. Last year, Kyle and Katelyn Larson walked the runway together at the gala. The couple was paired with a child named Noelle, and Katelyn called it the “best event of the year” on her Instagram. And now, this year’s event is scheduled for September 16 at the Ten Tenths Motor Club in Charlotte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speedway Children’s Charities – North Carolina (@scc_nc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kyle Larson’s donation marks a renewed partnership between his foundation and the charitable fashion event. Other well-known NASCAR figures, including Samantha and Kyle Busch’s Bundle of Joy, have also contributed to making this event a success. When Larson’s gesture was posted on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but shower their love for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Larson’s active participation in Catwalk For A Cause 2025

Kyle Larson is actively involved in charitable work, with a strong commitment to supporting youth and communities in need through his Kyle Larson Foundation. Recently, Kyle and his wife, Katelyn, announced their partnership with Sherry Pollex’s vision to help people in need. Their decision to collaborate with the cause quickly went viral on social media platforms like Instagram, receiving an outpouring of positive reactions.

Sherrystrongoc, the Instagram page of the foundation, commented on the post by saying, “We are thankful for Katelyn & Kyle’s continued support of Catwalk for a Cause! Their generous donation to the SherryStrong Foundation helps carry on Sherry’s legacy and supports patients in need.” It’s a warm acknowledgment by the receivers that proves how generous acts like these go a long way in the bigger picture.

Another fan went on to comment on the post, stating how blessed Pollex is: “Such a Blessing 🙏🏻🙌🏻🩵 Sherry is missed and loved always ! Forever an Angel 👼🩵🙏🏻” While one fan went on to appreciate Larson’s approach, writing “Kyle you are one the nicest person I’ve seen in nascar in and outside the track. You will always be my favorite no matter what.” Moments like these show it’s not just about what you do in your field, or what kind of driver you are; it’s also about the person you are beyond that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A fan wrote how Larson has become a new fan favorite after Martin’s retirement. The comment read, “I’ve struggled to find a driver to support since Martin retired. It now looks like Kyle Larson is my new man!!! Thank you Katelyn and Kyle!!!!!🩵🩵” Most of the fans have been blessing the couple of Kyle and Katelyn as they commented, “God Bless you Katelyn and Kyle! 🙌 ❤️🙏”

While his philanthropic work garners attention online, Kyle Larson is now preparing for his next race. He will eye a good race at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3rd, a crucial one for this playoff positioning.