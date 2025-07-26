Kyle Larson “Open” to Hold Talks With Roger Penske for Bold Move in Future

When the dirt kicked up under the lights at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in July 2025, something special was brewing. It wasn’t just the roar of USAC Sprint Cars tearing around the IMS dirt oval for the first time; it was the vibe. The crowd was electric, the field was loaded, and dirt racing’s biggest stars stole the show at a track famous for its 2.5-mile paved oval. It was more than the roar beneath the lights; it hinted at a bold future, one that Kyle Larson may be ready to help shape.

The track, built in 2018 for the BC39 USAC Midget race honoring Bryan Clauson, has become a summer staple. It pulls in talents like Larson, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe, with even Jeff Gordon spectating. But this year, the debut of high-horsepower Sprint Cars on that 1/5-mile clay oval felt like a game-changer. It was a sign that Indy’s ready to embrace dirt racing as a permanent fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could ‘High Limit’ be next to shake the Brickyard?

Kyle Larson’s been watching closely. A dirt racing diehard and co-owner of High Limit Racing, the national sprint car series he launched with Brad Sweet, Larson’s all about elevating the grassroots scene. High Limit has grown fast, packing stands and landing big sponsors in just over two years.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

So when he was asked about bringing a High Limit race to IMS, Larson didn’t blink: “I would for sure be open to it.” That one line sent shockwaves through the dirt racing world. It hinted at a dream matchup: High Limit at the Brickyard.

It’s not just talk. High Limit’s mission is to take sprint car racing to new heights. IMS, the crown jewel of American motorsports, would be a massive win. The dirt track’s ready, with lights, grandstands, and a prime location checking every box. IMS has shown it is game for bold moves. Larson’s clout as a NASCAR star and dirt advocate could seal the deal. A High Limit race at Indy would be more than an event. It would be a love letter to short-track fans and a magnet for new ones at a time when grassroots racing is making a comeback.

Larson’s openness to High Limit at IMS and his Cup Series struggles are two sides of the same coin. He is a driver with the talent and vision to shape motorsports’ future. His push for a dirt race at Indy taps into NASCAR’s roots, where short tracks and raw passion built the sport.

A High Limit event at the Brickyard would be a nod to that legacy. It would draw fans who love the grit of dirt racing and the prestige of IMS. Meanwhile, his inconsistent 2025 season is a reminder that even stars like Larson need to dial in to stay on top. Whether he’s battling for a Cup win or dreaming up a dirt spectacle, Larson’s story is pure NASCAR—big risks, big rewards, and a chance to make history at the sport’s most iconic track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson’s inconsistency sparks concern

Kyle Larson’s 2025 season started like a rocket, with three wins and nine top-10s in the first 12 races. But things have gone sideways since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. More finishes outside the top 10 than in have marked a rough patch that Larson himself called the toughest two months he can remember.

On his Happy Hour show, Kevin Harvick didn’t hold back, saying, “At the end, I thought, man, he might have a shot to win this thing, with the tire situation,” after Larson’s fourth-place run at Dover. But Harvick’s real gripe? “Man, I hate that inconsistency. I really hate it.”

With just five races left before the playoffs kick off at Darlington on August 31, Harvick’s worried Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team needs to steady the ship to make a championship run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harvick pointed to Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott as the gold standard, noting, “I think that’s the thing that the [No.] 9 does better than those other three cars. Even when they’re off, they’re figuring out how to finish sixth or seventh, eighth. When the [No.] 24 and the [No.] 5 are off, it just tanks.” Larson’s up-and-down form is a red flag with the postseason looming, especially as he pulls double duty at Indy in the Cup and Xfinity Series. A strong Brickyard weekend could be the reset he needs to find that consistency and carry momentum into the playoffs.