Mark Martin Voices Major Displeasure After NASCAR’s Broadcasting Leaves Everyone Infuriated

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has long been a vocal critic of the sport’s playoff format, arguing it prioritizes spectacle over substance. After the 2024 season, his concerns helped prompt NASCAR to form a committee to explore changes for 2026. Despite growing backlash, NASCAR confirmed the current “win and you’re in” system will remain in place for the 2025 Cup Series, continuing a structure Martin believes undermines the integrity of true competition.

Mark Martin’s frustration boiled over again recently when he took to social media to criticize a race broadcast for focusing more on playoff talk than the actual racing. He later doubled down on the Frontstretch podcast, accusing sport leaders and media of chasing ratings at the expense of racing’s core values. His blunt criticism resonated with fans, many of whom are fed up with what they see as hype overshadowing the sport they love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We are watching a race too”: Martin criticizes coverage

Mark Martin has long criticized NASCAR’s playoff format, calling it “manufactured drama” that compromises the integrity of the sport. He’s repeatedly pushed for a return to a full-season points system, one that rewards consistent performance rather than what he calls “one-day luck.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That frustration resurfaced on Saturday during the HyVee Perks 250 Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway, where Martin criticized the CW broadcast for focusing more on playoff chatter than the racing itself. Martin didn’t hold back. In a pointed tweet aimed at the CW broadcast team, he wrote, “Every other sentence on today’s broadcast has been Playoff and championship. Damn, cover the race a little bit. We are watching a race too.”



His comment echoed the growing sentiment among fans: the racing deserves more attention than the playoff hype. Fans slammed the broadcast for prioritizing playoff drama over real racing, calling it a distraction from the sport’s roots. Many backed Mark Martin’s criticism, praising him for speaking out and calling for a return to the old points system, where consistency, not hype, defined champions.

One of the comments under the post read, “Race to race. No playoffs. Best driver/team wins at the end of the season; they don’t get eliminated for one bad night/day. NASCAR is forgetting its past, its bread and butter. Poor vision. They forgot their core, their roots.” The fan seemed frustrated that one bad race can end a driver’s championship hopes, even if they’ve been strong all season. At the same time, a driver who hasn’t performed consistently can still make the playoffs just by winning a single race. It’s a system that rewards moments, not overall excellence, something many longtime fans want changed.

Another NASCAR fan wrote, “Wish they would go back to the old points system. So what if someone runs away with it? That driver/team would deserve it.” The comment reflects nostalgia for NASCAR’s old points system, which rewarded season-long consistency. Early formats were based on prize money and later on race mileage and finishing position. There were no eliminations, just a straightforward race to see who earned the most points across the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One viewer voiced concern over NBC’s race coverage during Cup Series race at Iowa, saying there was plenty of action happening that wasn’t being shown. “Yeah, it was bad. There’s a lot of racing going on that they are not covering throughout the field.”

Many viewers felt the broadcast missed key moments throughout the field, leading to complaints about poor race presentation. Some fans even admitted they’ve stopped watching NASCAR altogether, blaming the playoff-heavy focus and lack of proper race coverage for their fading interest. “That’s why my hubs quit watching 2 years ago …”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seems like Mark Martin isn’t the only one questioning the word “playoff.” One fan on X summed it up perfectly: “I get so tired of hearing the word playoff when watching a race these days.” For many, it’s no longer about strategy or racing, it’s become a way to stir up drama and grab attention. The term feels more like a TV buzzword than something that reflects the spirit of the sport.