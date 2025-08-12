Martin Truex Jr’s Partner Calls Out Richard Petty’s Son for Sparking New Controversy

Kyle Petty, son of seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, has emerged as a rare supporter of the Next Gen car. This is because several prominent figures in NASCAR, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin, have voiced strong criticism of the Next Gen car’s performance and design. Among their many complaints, one of them is that modern cars are 600 pounds heavier, which is significantly heavier than their predecessors. Due to this, Kyle Petty’s recent praise of this problematic car in response to Dale Jr. hasn’t sat well with the Tricon Garage crew chief, Cole Pearn, who gave a blunt response to Petty Jr. on the same.

Introduced in 2022, the Next Gen car was designed to modernize NASCAR with improved aerodynamics and new technology. This initiative to bring in change has sparked considerable debate. For instance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has commented that the car feels more like a “sports car” than a classic “NASCAR stock car,” suggesting a departure from the sport’s traditional style. Kyle Petty has responded to these criticisms by offering a broader perspective on NASCAR’s evolution by arguing that “We have not raced stock cars since about 1958,” emphasizing that for many decades, NASCAR has utilized specially built race cars rather than modified production models. So what was Cole Pearn’s response to this?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cole Pearn is not happy with Kyle Petty criticizing Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s opinion on the Next Gen

The debate surrounding NASCAR’s Next Gen car has taken a new turn, pitting two of the sport’s most prominent figures, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty, against each other. The friction began after the Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on August 3, when Earnhardt Jr. voiced pointed criticism of the Next Gen car, igniting a heated discussion about NASCAR’s identity.

AD

Dale Earnhardt Jr. questioned whether NASCAR was still living up to its “stock car” heritage. He expressed concern that the current cars have strayed too far from their roots. However, Kyle Petty wasted no time in challenging Earnhardt Jr.’s critique. Petty argued that Earnhardt Jr.’s nostalgia was misplaced, asserting that the era of “stock car” racing in its truest sense ended decades ago. He argued that as the sport professionalized, vehicles evolved from modified production cars into custom-built machines designed solely for competition. Petty framed the current backlash against the Next Gen car as part of a recurring pattern in NASCAR’s history.

Well, this seems to have gathered criticism on the part of Kyle Petty from Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief. He took it to X to write, “What the f— kind of advanced tech is on that car? It’s like 600 pounds heavier. Gimme a V8 supercar that won’t bend in half in the corners at Dover is all they ordered and then said it’s ok to take the body off to change the fuel cell.” The V8 supercar is a fast, powerful, and tough racing car used in Australia’s V8 Supercars series. Pearn argues that if NASCAR wants a modern, purpose-built race car, then why not build something as good as a V8 supercar?

Petty continued to point out that every significant technological advancement in the sport has been met with controversy. “People complained about the car that we had in the ’70s when they went to tubular chassis. They complained when we went to radial tires. They have complained all along about the progression of the cars.” He believes the Next Gen car represents a major, necessary leap forward for NASCAR. He says, “This car jumped leap years ahead. We have to adjust to it. This is the car. Embrace it, enjoy it. We’re seeing some spectacular stuff on the racetrack, and I think this is only going to get better.” Petty argues that this continuous adaptation is necessary for the sport to remain relevant and viable in the modern era. However, it’s not just Pearn, but the fans aren’t happy with the Next Gen either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to a divide in opinion about the Next Gen car

Public backlash has intensified following Kyle Petty’s defense of the Next Gen car, with many fans siding with former crew chief Cole Pearn and current drivers who have criticized the vehicle.

One fan’s comment highlights the deep respect and loyalty for Pearn, recalling his highly successful 2017 season with Martin Truex Jr. “That’s why we love u Cole best damn crew chief I’ve ever known. Watched u build a bada– hot rod in 2017 to Win at Watkins Glen how many wins again that season? 8 lol and a championship one of the best seasons in the modern era.” As a crew chief, Pearn led Truex to a remarkable eight wins and a championship, a season hailed as one of the best in the modern era. This success gives significant weight to Pearn’s opinion, particularly his comparison of the Next Gen car to V8 Supercars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan-driven critique comes from the perspective of driver experience, or a lack thereof, from those defending the new car. He wrote, “I’d bet a lot of money, if any past driver drove the new car they’d hate it, likely tenfold what the COT was. CZ explained it perfectly today on DBC. Zero lateral grip, and on edge. Sounds like driving a f—– bathtub, that’ll step out at any given moment.” This comment underscores the difficulty and unpredictability drivers face, a feeling that fans believe past drivers like Petty would also experience if they were to race the new car. Another fan dismissed Kyle Petty’s defense, writing, “Kyle petty s*cks off anything nascar does, anyone with eyes can see the next gen s*cks on everything but mile and a halfs. The drivers have been screaming for more horsepower basically since it debuted”

The car’s weight and design flaws have also become a central point of contention. A commenter expressed relief, writing, “I’m glad someone else is finally calling out how ridiculously heavy the NextGen is. Let’s also not forget all the freaking holes they had to cut in everything for cooling after years of testing, and all the unnecessary drag and turbulence that caused.” These design compromises are seen by fans as proof that the Next Gen car was not thoroughly vetted before its introduction.