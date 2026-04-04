Michael Jordan Goes Blunt on NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Past as He Admits the Unlikely

NASCAR today has come really far from the sport it once was. It carried a very strong regional identity with a lot of stereotypes of being Southern and a very narrow culture. Symbols like the Confederate flag proved that. But as Michael Jordan speaks, he sheds light on those stigmas and admits the change that didn’t seem so probable.

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Michael Jordan spoke about the stereotypes present in NASCAR

For the average person, there are many stereotypes associated with NASCAR. People tend to judge it as just cars going in circles and just turning left. Even Max Verstappen, as fed up as he is with F1, has admitted that NASCAR is not his cup of tea, likely because of those pre-conceived notions.

When highly renowned CBS journalist Gayle King asked Jordan how he perceives the stigmas today, Jordan said, “It’s very obvious, it used to have the Confederate flag, you had a lot of racism tied to NASCAR as a whole. I think its been gradually changing, maybe not as fast as the world has changed.”

Jordan’s comments are a reference to the fact that in the past, Confederate flags used to proudly fly at the tracks. This flag was practically a symbol of the South of the USA. However, the flag was soon banned when Bubba Wallace expressed his discomfort at the flag’s presence.

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“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” NASCAR had said. The change also took place amid the social unrest due to protests following the death of George Floyd.

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“You have to be able to connect to all colors, all different types of people. I think NASCAR, with this last fight, seems to understand that a little bit. Their energy now is to try and do that,” added Jordan.

And he’s right, as there are many examples in recent times to see that change within the sport. Other than the Confederate flag ban or supporting Bubba Wallace, NASCAR has also expanded its Drive for Diversity program since last year to bring more people from different racial and cultural backgrounds.

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: 23Xi co-owner Michael Jordan hugs Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota after the 68th NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602154122500

However, Jordan feels this change, though unlikely, should have still come despite the effort that 23XI and others made. “I didn’t think you need 23XI to sue you to do that. I felt like they were slow rolling the process.”

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In NASCAR’s defense, MJ also understands how it’s not easy for any sport to suddenly change when they have been practicing one way for decades. “It’s hard to change when for 77 years you’ve been doing the same things forever. To ask to change now, I think in some ways you’re forcing them to do it and this is what is needed for the sport to progress.”

Hamlin admitted 23XI Racing is also trying to change

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Even Denny Hamlin admitted that there has been a change in the sport. Being a driver, he has borne witness to the changes that NASCAR has implemented over the years. He listed off more races to the West Coast, an international push, and a melting pot of cultures. With the latter, it is present in the stands, in the pit area, and everywhere else. Hamlin also cited ground-breaking things like the inaugural street race in Chicago.

And he also touched upon how 23XI Racing as a team is playing its role in the bigger picture as well. “We make sure that we give everyone opportunities to grow out there and succeed. Hire the best people possible, and a lot of people that we bring into the sport are new to the sport. A lot of the things that happen with our sport is, you can typically get people that have just bounced from one team to the next team and just go on and on.

“When we look at different resumes, we’re like, ‘Who can bring in new thinking, new ideas?’ We wanted to be the team that thought outside the box, I think that really some of the success is getting those new ideas.”

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In short, the organization is trying to rely on new blood, instead of recycling members from other teams. As he said, the plan was for the new faces to come up with new ideas, never seen before in NASCAR. Given what’s happening in the 2026 season with both Reddick and Bubba Wallace ruling the roost, it is working.

Meanwhile, Wallace has started to drop off a little bit, owing to back-to-back poor finishes in the last couple of races. As a result, he has slipped down to 11th in the standings, but the team is not panicking just yet. There is plenty of time for him to bounce back and claw his way back up. That being said, we are yet to see anyone capable of stopping the juggernaut that is Tyler Reddick.