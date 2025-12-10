Michael Jordan Lawsuit: Steve Phelps Offers Forced Apology to Richard Childress After ‘Stupid R*****k’ Jab

After the offseason, the next big thing was supposed to be the NASCAR charter lawsuit that started in December. But who knew that even before the trial began, the leaked messages scandal by NASCAR leadership became a separate controversial topic of its own. In November, Steve Phelps, in an unprofessional manner, made some insulting remarks about Richard Childress while chatting in a group thread with Steve O’Donnell and Brian Herbst.

He called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR” and even said that Childress “needs to be taken out back and flogged.” Not just this, words like “idiot” and “dinosaur” had also been used for him. In response, his team, Richard Childress Racing, decided to take the legal route. Now, as per the latest update, it seems like Steve Phelps, whether he wanted to or not, has now been forced to amend things thanks to his lawsuit testimony.

Steve Phelps “not proud”, finally

NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall recently posted about Phelps’ testimony, especially regarding his apology to Childress.

“Steve Phelps testified that he apologized to Richard Childress in September about his comments through text. “I am not proud of (what was said)…”” she tweeted on X.

The context was that Steve Phelps was asked by Jeffrey Kessler whether his chats about owners like Childress or anyone else of his stature were in the same manner that’s reflected in those leaked messages. Phelps responded, saying that “by and large, the answer is yes.”

However, that’s when he apologized about the actual insulting message, which he said he is “not proud of.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida.

Back then, when his texts went viral, RCR had released the following statement:

“RCR and Richard Childress are deeply disappointed by the insensitive and defamatory statements made about Mr. Childress in recently surfaced text messages between NASCAR executives Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst.”

They further stated, “RCR and Richard Childress are equally disappointed for the NASCAR fans, with whom Mr. Childress closely identifies given his humble and hard-working background. Mr. Childress and the organization will issue no further statements regarding these or other defamatory text messages that have recently surfaced, as legal action is being contemplated and discussed with legal counsel.”

The current lawsuit, filed by Michael Jordan’s co-owned 23XI and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR, is already changing the sport from the core, and another lawsuit on top of this would not even be the last thing that Phelps or any NASCAR executive would want on their heads. Hence, his apology, in this case, was better late than never.

Meanwhile, if not another lawsuit, the trial surely revealed another bombshell news from RCR.

Richard Childress Racing on sale?

Richard Childress Racing, one of the titan teams of the sport, has been running since 1969. However, on Tuesday, when he gave his testimony in court, Richard Childress shockingly revealed that he was considering selling a portion of his 60% stake in Richard Childress Racing.

When he was continued to question on it, his first clear reply was “I don’t want to answer that.”

However, as he was under oath and obliged to answer, he revealed more details. He said how he had sent former NASCAR driver Bobby Hillin Jr. a termination letter earlier this year. However, the deal couldn’t be sealed ultimately as Childress mentioned that “They don’t have the money.” He added that both parties had signed NDA agreements regarding the finances of RCR.

Additionally, Chartwell Investments, who has its stake in RCR, also wanted out of their partnership.

NASCAR Cup Series car owner Richard Childress during qualifying on pit row at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Entering his 57th year of owning the Cup Series team, Childress mentioned that his business affairs have been good in general, but he also clarified that “I have other businesses to pay our bills for NASCAR.

“That money should be going into my bank account (instead of) going to pay my NASCAR teams,” he added.