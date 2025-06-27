Months After Fighting for Divorce, NASCAR Driver Reunites With Wife

Well, with all the divorce talks swirling in the NASCAR world, folks have started calling it NASCOURT for good reason! The garage has been buzzing with more than just engine noise lately, as personal dramas spill into the spotlight. NASCAR legend Brian Vickers recently broke his silence after years off the grid, announcing his 10-year marriage to Sarah Kellen is over.

The 41-year-old, a three-time Cup Series winner and 2003 Xfinity Series champ, shared the news via a screenshot of a Notes App statement on social media. Vickers, who racked up 12 poles and 78 top-10s in 323 Cup races before blood clots cut his career short at 32, had vanished from the digital world five years ago, partly due to negative fan comments about his wife. Now, he’s vowing to step out from “under a rock,” hinting at a return to the public eye while reflecting on the split with raw honesty.

But Vickers isn’t the only driver navigating rocky personal terrain. Chandler Smith, a rising star in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, was recently knocking on the courthouse door, filing for divorce from his wife, Jacquelyn McKenzie Smith. The legal saga had fans on edge, but a fresh update has flipped the script, showing things might be looking up for the couple.

Divorce call-off sparks hope for Chandler Smith

A Reddit post lit up the NASCAR world with a surprising twist: “Apparently Chandler Smith and His Wife have reconciled. The case was dismissed, and he apparently is back to wearing his ring and his wife was at Pocono.” This bombshell suggests the couple, parents to two-year-old Chandler Michael Samuel Smith and Noble Jacquelyn Smith, born October 19, 2023, have patched things up. Jacquelyn had filed for divorce, citing her role as the primary caregiver due to Chandler’s demanding Truck Series schedule.

Court documents painted a tense picture, alleging Chandler neglected parenting duties, including an incident from February 5-9, 2025, when Jacquelyn visited family in Georgia. She claimed security footage showed the kids crying while Chandler played video games with headphones on late at night, even sleeping through the day as they needed attention.

The filing didn’t stop there. Jacquelyn accused Chandler of controlling behavior, saying he blocked her from working outside the home, limited her social circle to his approved friends, and restricted family visits after their move from Georgia to North Carolina. But the latest updates suggest that the couple might have resolved their dispute outside the court.

via Getty CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Jacquelyn sought primary custody, arguing it was best for the kids, while offering Chandler visitation. She even claimed he threatened “serious consequences” via her mother if she pursued the split. The case, still pending in North Carolina’s family court, has drawn eyes due to Chandler’s rising profile. However, the court filings and timeline indicate that the case was voluntarily dismissed, signaling that the couple has made amends. The latest update came after the hearing on April 16, 2025, from the Randolph County court.

This update will allow Smith to focus on his job this weekend at Lime Rock Park. With two wins and a playoff spot already sealed, the former JGR driver will look to add more wins in the regular season.

Lime Rock Park race advance for Chandler Smith

While Chandler Smith’s personal life seems to be finding calmer waters, his professional grind keeps roaring. The Front Row Motorsports driver and his No. 38 team are gearing up for their first road course of the 2025 season at Lime Rock Park in Lakeview, Connecticut, for the Bama 150, a 100-lap showdown on Saturday, June 28, at 1:00 PM ET (FOX).

Smith’s no stranger to road courses, with two top-five and six top-10 finishes in 12 Xfinity Series starts. In the Truck Series, he’s been a force this year, racking up two wins, four top-fives, and 10 top-10s through 14 races, holding second in the championship standings despite a rough Pocono outing.

“I’m pumped about racing at Lime Rock. We haven’t raced a road course yet, but I’m confident in my team to bring a fast Long John Silver’s Ford F-150. We have a three-week break after Lime Rock, so I’d like to head into the break with a win.” Smith said.

With crew chief Jon Leonard in his corner, Smith’s eyeing a statement victory to cap a chaotic stretch. Meanwhile, EchoPark Speedway hosts the Focused Health 250 (Friday, June 27, 7:30 PM ET, CW) and the Quaker State 400 (Saturday, June 28, 7:00 PM ET, TNT Sports), but Smith’s focus is on Lime Rock, where a win could solidify his playoff push and put the off-track drama in the rearview.