NASCAR Atlanta Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the Quaker State 400

The 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta was a wild ride that lit up the night, a playoff opener that felt like a super-speedway slugfest. Joey Logano clawed his way to victory in a race that had it all: three and four-wide battles, paint-swapping chaos, and Atlanta’s reprofiled high banks serving up zero margin for error. Drivers darted through the pack, drafting and side-drafting like it was Talladega on steroids.

As the laps wound down, a late caution triggered a green-white-checkered finish, and Logano, lined up next to Daniel Suárez, got a clutch push from teammate Ryan Blaney. With sparks flying and a wreck erupting behind him involving Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick, Logano held his line, beating Suárez by a razor-thin 0.215 seconds to punch his ticket to the next playoff round. That’s Atlanta for you. Unpredictable, heart-pounding, and pure NASCAR.

Could history repeat itself in Atlanta, and will the Quaker State 400 live up to all the action, drama, and controversy that is expected from a race deep in NASCAR country? Time will tell. Fans will be flocking to the grandstands regardless, so here’s everything needed to make the weekend at EchoPark Speedway unforgettable, from tailgating vibes to camping tips and the lowdown on what’s allowed through the gates.

Tailgating and Camping

Nothing screams NASCAR like tailgating at EchoPark Speedway, where the smell of grilled burgers and the buzz of laughter set the stage for race day. Fans are all-in on this tradition, setting up grills, tossing cornhole bags, and waving team flags in designated parking and camping areas. It’s a community vibe, a pre-race party where strangers become friends over a cold drink and a shared love for speed.

For those staying the weekend, EchoPark’s camping options are next-level. Infield RV spots put fans right in the action, just feet from the 1.54-mile oval’s high banks, while tent and pop-up campers can settle into the High Speed Corral near Turns 3 and 4. Outside, the Legends RV campground offers a shady, laid-back spot by a lake, complete with bocce courts and a dog park. Bikes and hoverboards are cool for cruising the campsites, but they’re banned from the Fan Zone and grandstands.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; Fans in the crowd look on as NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe (14) and Ryan Blaney (12) lead the field at the green flag to begin the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooler and bag policy

EchoPark Speedway makes it easy to bring the essentials, but there’s a playbook to follow. Each fan can haul in two bags, max size 18″ x 18″ x 14″, plus one soft-sided cooler no bigger than 14″ x 14″ x 14″. Pack them with snacks, unopened non-alcoholic drinks like water or soda, and maybe some sunscreen for that Georgia sun. Pro tip: freeze those water bottles ahead of time to keep everything icy all day. Hard-shell or foam coolers? Nope. Glass bottles or ceramic containers? Hard pass. The rules are designed to keep things safe while letting fans enjoy their own food and drinks, so pack smart and breeze through security.

Parking Information

Getting parked at EchoPark Speedway is a breeze with over 850 acres of free parking spread across the Hampton, Georgia, facility. The lots are color-coded for smooth sailing Northbound folks hit the Purple or Blue lots, while southbound fans roll into Red or Green. It’s a “forced-entry” system, so attendants will guide vehicles to the next open spot to keep traffic moving. Arrive early to snag a prime tailgating spot and soak in the pre-race buzz. For fans needing accessible parking, spots near the Johnson Grandstand are marked; just flash a valid placard, and staff will point the way. Want to be closer to the action? A limited number of reserved parking spaces near the Fan Zone and main grandstand entrance are available for a fee. There’s also dedicated parking for buses and motorcycles, plus a rideshare drop-off zone for Uber and Lyft users.

Prohibited Items

EchoPark Speedway’s got a tight grip on safety, and that means a strict list of no-go items. Leave the hard or foam coolers, glass bottles, and ceramic containers at home, and the same goes for booze, umbrellas, and any weapons, including knives longer than 3 inches closed or 6 inches open. Drones, fireworks, air horns, selfie sticks, and tripods are out, as are skateboards, hoverboards, collapsible chairs, and seat cushions with armrests. Flags bigger than 36″ x 60″ or anything with offensive symbols, like Confederate flags, will be confiscated on sight. Security is checking bags and coolers at the gates, so don’t risk bringing banned stuff; it’ll either go back to the car or get tossed, and fans could face denial of entry or even legal trouble.