NASCAR Broadcasters Defend ‘Title-Less’ Denny Hamlin Against Harsh Critics with Bold Verdict

Denny Hamlin came out swinging last Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, delivering a masterclass performance in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Starting from the pole, he led a race-high 75 of 240 laps, showcasing his No. 11 Toyota’s speed and his pit crew’s precision under crew chief Chris Gayle. When the pressure was on, Hamlin executed a flawless late restart to pull away for a 1.62-second victory, marking his fifth win of 2025 and the 59th of his Cup Series career.

His win also marked Toyota’s 200th Cup victory and secured Hamlin’s spot in the Round of 12, allowing him to race with pure aggression. The Gateway crowd’s reaction was mixed, a blend of boos and cheers, as Hamlin celebrated with his signature burnout—an emblem of his flair for stirring the pot. With his 60th win tantalizingly close, speculation is growing that 2025 might finally be Hamlin’s year to silence his doubters.

Yet not everyone is convinced, and critics who focus on Hamlin’s lack of a championship persistently raise questions. Hamlin has faced this criticism throughout his career—18 playoff appearances in 19 years and multiple Championship 4 runs, yet no title. Recently, NASCAR broadcasters Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty stepped up to defend him, delivering a bold verdict: Hamlin’s legacy is already championship-worthy, trophy or not.

Broadcasters back Hamlin’s legacy

On a recent episode of NASCAR’s Inside The Race Podcast, Steve Letarte didn’t mince words defending Hamlin against the championship obsession. “For DH I really think that you know everybody asks about the championship, the championship the championship, and while he knows that’s the ultimate goal and he would love to have one,” Letarte said, “I think he is so confident in his career that he wanted to set a goal.”

Hamlin has been open about wanting a title, making the Championship 4 in 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023, but falling short each time. Letarte’s point is clear: Hamlin has shifted his focus to what he can control, racking up wins. With 59 victories, he’s tied with Kevin Harvick for 11th all-time, ahead of champion Rusty Wallace’s 55. His three Daytona 500 wins, two Southern 500 victories, and a Coca-Cola 600 show he’s conquered NASCAR’s biggest stages, championship or not.

Letarte doubled down, “He felt like was more obtainable the wrong word, but maybe more in his control. I know he hasn’t been crown Champion but when you win 60 races like your championship talent in my mind. Even if you don’t have the trophy.” That’s a mic-drop moment. Hamlin’s 59 wins place him among elite company, and hitting 60 would nudge him into the top 10 all-time—a feat carrying as much weight as a championship.

Kyle Petty echoed this sentiment: “There’s only three guys in the top 20 all-time winners didn’t ever win a championship but you know what doesn’t make any difference. They’re still top 10. They’re still top 15 all-time winners, and Denny is doing something.”

Petty referenced Junior Johnson and Mark Martin, Hall of Famers without titles but with undeniable legacies. Hamlin is in that same category, and Petty added, “I’m telling you guys somebody may prove me wrong but I think he’s going to be the last guy to climb that mountain put that stick in the ground up there that says 60 time winner plus because I don’t think it’s going to stop at 60.” At 44, Hamlin’s 12 wins since 2020 outshine younger stars like Kyle Busch and Joey Logano in a Next Gen era where multi-win seasons are rare.

Denny seeks his dad’s apology

Denny Hamlin is never subtle, and his dad, Dennis Sr., isn’t always thrilled by it. Known for post-race jabs like “I just beat your favorite driver; all of them” and “11 against the world” at Martinsville, Hamlin’s bravado is legendary. His dad sometimes disapproves, but Hamlin can’t resist. “If I can’t sh*t, then it takes away my superpower,” he said earlier this season.

At Gateway, facing a mixed crowd reaction after win No. 59, he dropped a new zinger: “Get on the bandwagon, or get run over by it.” When asked if Dennis Sr. approved, Hamlin grinned, “Probably not,” admitting he’d beg forgiveness later. “You never know when it’s your last,” he said in a press conference. “This could be my last win. This could be the last time I’m talking to you with my driver’s suit on after a race. We just never know.”

Hamlin’s contract runs through 2027, and at 44, he knows time is limited. “I try my best to enjoy the moment and do the best I can to rile up the fans any chance I get,” he said. His focus isn’t just on a title.

Denny Hamlin’s legacy in NASCAR is defined by remarkable skill and relentless determination, with 59 career wins placing him among the sport’s elite. Despite the absence of a championship, his consistent performance and major race victories underscore a Hall of Fame-caliber career. As he nears historic milestones, Hamlin continues to inspire, proving legacy transcends trophies alone.