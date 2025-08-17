NASCAR Broadcaster’s Embarrassment Draws ‘Fake News’ Jab as NBC Gets Duped

When NASCAR meets comedy, chaos isn’t far behind. During the Cook Out 400, a spotter prank left NBC red-faced and fans howling. The mastermind behind the moment was Kevin Hamlin, whose dry wit fooled the booth and turned a routine radio call into viral gold.

Spotters are the unsung heroes of NASCAR, perched high above the track, guiding drivers through chaos with sharp eyes and sharper wit. But sometimes, their radio chatter is less about strategy and more about stealing a laugh. From sarcastic jabs after a crash to breaking into song mid-race, spotters like Kevin Hamlin and Derek Kneeland have turned team radios into a stage for comedy.

Whether it’s Jeff Gordon trolling a driver with a fake “

checkered flag” call or a spotter belting out “Sweet Home Alabama” to cure boredom, these moments remind everyone that NASCAR’s heart beats with humor as much as horsepower.

Well, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on August 16, delivered more than just tight racing. During the broadcast, Alex Bowman’s spotter, Kevin Hamlin, pulled a classic prank over the team radio.

As the field lined up, Hamlin deadpanned, “We’ve got to go to the back for delaying the start.” A stunned Bowman fired back, “Are you kidding me?” only for Hamlin to chuckle, “Yeah, I’m [messing] with you. All good.” The No. 48 Ally Chevrolet started ninth, exactly where it qualified, with no penalty in sight, per NASCAR’s official race report.

What made it funnier? NBC’s broadcast team bought the joke hook, line, and sinker, announcing to viewers that Bowman was dropping to the rear. It was a classic case of spotter sarcasm tripping up the booth, and fans didn’t let it slide.

Hamlin, a Hendrick Motorsports veteran since 2015, is no stranger to this kind of mischief. Known for his dry humor, he’s been Bowman’s eyes in the sky since their 2019 Chicagoland win, often sneaking quips into tense moments.

Fans roast NBC after Hamlin’s prank leaves the booth bamboozled

The X platform lit up with fans gleefully calling out NBC’s mix-up. One nailed it, “NBC fell for it bro.” The broadcast team, caught in the chaos of live scanner feeds, relayed Hamlin’s fake penalty as fact, missing that Bowman started ninth, as confirmed by NASCAR’s timing sheet.

It’s not the first time a sarcastic radio call has thrown a network, like Fox’s 2020 Texas flub with Truex’s joke, showing how spotter humor can slip through the cracks.

Another fan summed it up, “NBC GOT HAMLINED.” Hamlin’s been pulling these pranks for years, like faking a flat tire in a 2022 Martinsville practice to mess with Bowman. His deadpan delivery is so slick it’s earned the term “getting Hamlined” among Hendrick fans, and NBC’s slip just added to his legend. The booth, juggling dozens of scanners, didn’t stand a chance against his sly wit.

One user laughed, “The spotter was screwing with him Bobby NBC has no idea what’s going on.” Hamlin’s convincing tone had Bowman second-guessing, proving the trust and playfulness in their dynamic.

It’s like Bowyer’s 2018 Bristol jest that had TV crews thinking his car was toast. NBC, without the full context, fell right into Hamlin’s trap, highlighting the gap between insider banter and broadcast chaos.

Finally, fans threw shade, “NBC fake news. Bowman started P9.” The official race report backs it up. No penalty, no rear start. It echoes Fox’s 2019 Daytona 500 gaffe when they wrongly called Matt DiBenedetto out of the race. “It’s like they don’t know Kevin Hamlin,” another fan jabbed, nodding to Hamlin’s rep for witty radio antics since joining Bowman in 2016. For those in the know, it was just another day of Hamlin stealing the show.