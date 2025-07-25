NASCAR Champion Eyes Rare Three-Peat at IRP Amid Playoff Pressure

Back in 2022, Ty Majeski made history at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) by scoring his first career NASCAR Truck Series win. He followed it up with another victory in 2023. With that win, he became just the second driver to go back-to-back at the legendary short track. Only Mike Skinner and Ron Hornaday Jr. had achieved that before him. Now, heading into IRP again, Majeski has a shot at something no one has ever done: win three in a row at the IRP arena.

His stats at IRP speak for themselves: 3 starts, 2 wins, and a clear love for the place. But as the playoffs come closer, pressure is building. Majeski sits just 38 points above the cut line. Banking on points isn’t the best strategy for the teams, but the IRP return leg couldn’t come at a better time for Majeski as he looks to turn a corner for good this weekend.

Pressure’s high, confidence higher: No room for error!

On the NASCAR Live podcast, host Kurt Becker brought the challenge right to Majeski, asking if he believed a three-peat at IRP was possible. The 30-year-old responded with quiet confidence. He explained how both he and crew chief Joe Shear Jr. have a strong connection to the track and are sticking with a familiar setup.

“I think we can,” Majeski said. “It’s a great racetrack for Joe and I… we’re bringing the same truck with a very similar package.” He also pointed out that while the team’s speed wasn’t perfect earlier this season, things are coming together at the right time.

“I just feel like the timing is right for us to finally put a whole race together,” he explained on the podcast. “I think there’s been times throughout the season where we’ve had chances to win this, probably I guess the back half of the first half season. I felt like our speed may have been a little bit off, but these are really good racetracks for us coming up here.”

TY MAJESKI 98 gets ready to qualify for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Ty knows the stakes are high. He’s 38 points above the cut line, but without a win, every race counts. Despite the pressure, he’s keeping a cool head and focusing on execution as the path to securing his playoff spot. As the playoffs approach, he knows there’s work to be done.

“We’re on the cut right now, 38 up. If we don’t win, certainly have to execute these last three races to ensure we make the playoffs,” he explained. “So a little bit of pressure put on us, but overall we’re pretty loose going into to IRP and really excited for the challenge.”

IRP isn’t the only strong track for Majeski

After Lucas Oil Raceway Park, the Truck Series will head to Watkins Glen and then round off the regular season at Richmond Raceway. Only last weekend at Lime Rock Park, Majeski finished behind Corey Heim, and road courses are his strong suit. He has consecutive top 5 finishes at COTA, and he’s also the defending race winner at Richmond Raceway.

While the hype around his return to IRP is deserved but if Majeski fails to win this weekend, it won’t be the end of his playoffs hopes. “We have three great race tracks for us. We’ve been really good on the road courses as you mentioned. So I’m excited for it. I really am. Maybe this is wrong but I have the mindset of we’re going to be in the playoffs,” Majeski added.

Corey Heim has been a dominant force so far this season, but the script could very much flip in these upcoming three races. And it won’t be a surprise if we see Ty Majeski snag a couple of wins for himself.