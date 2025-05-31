NASCAR Champion Throws Bold Statement Proving Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Superiority Over Father Dale Sr.

There was a time when Justin Allgaier wasn’t sure what his next steps would be in NASCAR after two years with HScott Motorsports in the Cup Series. Clint Bowyer was going to replace him in the #51 Chevy, while he was desperate for new opportunities. Little did he know that he would take a step back into the Xfinity and that decision would change his life forever. After all, he couldn’t turn down an offer from JR Motorsports.

“Having the ability to come to the track every week with a car capable of winning races and ultimately run for the Xfinity Series championship is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Allgaier said, and he sure made this one count. After back-to-back heartbreak at Phoenix Raceway last year, Allgaier clinched the championship. But just when he thought he had peaked, Dale Jr. offered him to ride JRM’s first Cup entry at the Daytona 500, and he added another chapter in his memorable career as a JRM driver.

It was as if Dale Jr. had a knack for great talent. He helped the likes of Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Josh Berry, who would go on to make a big splash in the NASCAR world. But, beyond the eye for talent, Jr. is a true visionary. From building a media platform that serves as a platform for the fans to lifting grassroots-level racing to new heights. Most importantly of them all, he even sparked new life for a dormant track, North Wilkesboro Speedway. Although Jr. comes from a racing heritage and carries the Earnhardt name, he didn’t inherit any of this, rather, he worked for it. And this stood out to his driver, Allgaier.

“I think that Dale Earnhardt Sr was the visionary of the sport. He not only focused on his racing program and how to be the best race car driver. He had his hands in a lot of pieces of the puzzle that made the sport function, because he wanted to see the sport grow and thrive. Dale Earnhardt Jr. took that to another level. He is somebody that I don’t know the fans, as much as they love Dale, and they support him. I don’t know that they’ll ever know the depth of what he has done for the sport. Behind the scenes, in closed-door meetings, the phone calls after hours, to make sure our sport stays on track and goes in the right direction.” Allgaier said this on Kenny Conversation.

Jr. doesn’t have a haul of 7 NASCAR Championship trophies to his name, like his father. But his impact and influence over the sport are hard to measure in statistics. He was the one who talked about the concussion and brought awareness about the side of the sport that very few wanted to talk about. He made the sport more popular, and that takes some doing. Featuring on Rolling Stones, being a presenter at the MTV Video Music Awards, and navigating the storm after his father’s death and keeping the wheels rolling. That was perhaps the biggest undertaking.

via Imago BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Allgaier 7 JR Motorsports BRANDT Chevrolet looks on before the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Playoff Food City 300 on September 15, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Food City 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309151674 | Image Credits: Imago

That wasn’t it, he even made time for his fans and journalists. There was a time when he personally mailed Jeff Gluck after he left the hauler without sharing his take on the race. “I promise I didn’t refuse a word with the media. I just wanted to let you know that I wouldn’t disrespect you or any of your colleagues like that. If you don’t mind passing that along to whomever you think it would concern, I would appreciate it. See ya in Darlington.” Jeff Gluck stated in his article.

In recent times, when traditional short track racing is taking a back seat, it was Dale Jr. again who took charge and initiated the revival process for North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Justin Allgaier heaps praise on Dale Jr. for reviving North Wilkesboro

There was a time when North Wilkesboro Speedway was an iconic track for NASCAR racing. But with the intermediate tracks taking up space on the schedule, this track lost its date in 1996. The track that once hosted the thunderous sounds of V8 engines went silent, the grandstands empty, and it felt like racing would never return to this venue. But like Dale Jr., many traditional race fans knew that this track needed redemption and a second chance, and this is where Jr. worked his magic.

He didn’t trash NASCAR on social media but took a group of people and cleaned up the track for scanning so that it can be alive and relevant for the young fans on i-Racing. But this in turn led to a ripple effect that brought the whole machinery together, from North Carolina state to SMI’s Marcus Smith. And the track opened its doors for the All-Star race in 2023.

“Dale said it’d be a shame for a racetrack as nice as this and as cool as this to be lost in the wash because at the time it was just sitting dormant. That got the state of North Carolina to donate money and sponsor a bill to be able to put money into the revival of North Wilkesboro.” Allgaier added.

The 2025 All-Star race was a huge hit, perhaps the best short track racing fans had seen in a while in the Next Gen era. Now, another conversation that is brewing up after the mega event is the return of Cup racing to NWS. And Dale Jr. once again is leading the charge on this one, sharing his idea for the All-Star race, which would open the door for North Wilkesboro to be back on the NASCAR calendar. Now, NASCAR might not give in to these suggestions or ideas instantly, but the fact that it is Dale Jr leading this conversation moves the needle in the right direction.