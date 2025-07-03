NASCAR Chicago Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the Grant Park 165

Last year’s Chicago Street Race was a wild one, with Alex Bowman snapping an 80-race winless streak in a rain-soaked showdown. The Hendrick Motorsports driver outdueled sports car ace Joey Hand and held off a charging Tyler Reddick to win the Grant Park 165, securing his 2024 playoff spot. But the race wasn’t without drama; Bubba Wallace bumped Bowman into the wall on the cooldown lap after Bowman accidentally punted him, ruining Wallace’s day.

Bowman owned up to the mistake, apologizing to the No. 23 team, but the trophy was his, marking his first win since March 2022. The race, cut short at Lap 58 of 75 due to darkness, saw rain wreak havoc, with a red flag halting action for over an hour as drivers like Kyle Larson and Shane van Gisbergen crashed out.

The 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through Grant Park’s streets proved unforgiving. Larson, starting from pole, slammed into the Turn 6 barrier after locking his brakes, while prerace favorite van Gisbergen, last year’s winner, finished last after getting caught in a wreck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reddick, on slick tires, nearly caught Bowman but clipped the wall on the final lap, settling for second. Ty Gibbs, Joey Hand, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney in the top 10. The rain, tight corners, and concrete barriers made it a survival test, but the Chicago crowd ate it up.

AD

This year’s Grant Park 165, set for July 5-6, promises more of that urban racing chaos. With fans flocking to Chicago for the Cup and Xfinity Series action, here’s the lowdown on tailgating, camping, cooler policies, parking, and what not to bring to make the weekend smooth.

Tailgating and Camping

Tailgating and camping at the Chicago Street Race? Not happening. Grant Park’s urban setup means there’s no infield for tailgates or campgrounds for pitching tents. Fans looking to soak up the atmosphere can watch from the sidelines along Congress and Michigan Avenue, but for overnight stays, hotels are the only option. Chicago’s got plenty of spots nearby, so book early to be close to the action and the city’s vibrant nightlife.

via Imago CHICAGO, IL – JULY 06: A view of the Chicago Street Race from the stands overlooking the skyline as drivers race through the track during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 06 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224240619024

Cooler Policy

Coolers are a no-go at the Grant Park 165. The event’s strict rules ban all coolers, so don’t plan on bringing snacks or drinks. Outside food and beverages, including alcohol, are also prohibited, so fans will need to rely on the food vendors and concessions inside the festival area. With the Midway Marketplace buzzing and plenty of local flavors, there’s no shortage of options to keep yourself fueled up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Parking

Parking at Grant Park itself isn’t available for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but there are plenty of nearby options off South Michigan Avenue. Public and private parking facilities offer accessible spaces for vehicles with proper placards or plates, though fees vary. The Millennium Garages are a solid bet, with pedestrian entry at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street, complete with elevators to the security screening area. For rideshare or drop-offs, use 298 N Columbus Drive. Public transit is also a breeze, with multiple stops near Grant Park, making it easy to ditch the car and dive into the race-day vibe.

Prohibited Items

The Grant Park 165 has a long list of no-nos to keep things safe and smooth. Leave baby strollers, weapons, explosives, knives, fireworks, and aerosol containers (like sunscreen) at home. Professional photo, video, or audio recording equipment, including drones, is banned, as are glass, metal, or ceramic containers, including water bottles. Umbrellas, hammocks, balloons, beach balls, and large flags are out, along with skateboards, scooters, bikes, and rollerblades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tents, canopies, and shade structures aren’t allowed, and forget about outside food, drinks, or alcohol. Illegal substances, laser pointers, air horns, Confederate flags, and obscene signage or apparel are also prohibited. Pets are off-limits unless they’re ADA-defined service animals. Smoking, including vaping, is banned, and don’t try sneaking in giveaways or vendor items. Bicycles can be parked for free near festival entrances, but locks and chains stay outside.