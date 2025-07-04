NASCAR Chicago Schedule: Lineup, Practice, Qualifying, Tickets, Where & How to Watch

Picture this: Chicago’s Grant Park transformed into a roaring NASCAR playground, with engines screaming past the skyline and Lake Michigan shimmering in the background. The Chicago Street Race, now in its third year, is back for the 2025 Independence Day weekend, July 5–6, and it’s shaping up to be a banger. This ain’t your typical oval; this 2.2-mile, 12-turn beast winds through downtown, blending raw speed with urban swagger. From the Cup and Xfinity Series tearing it up to live music, driver meet-and-greets, and fan zones, this weekend’s got it all.

Back in 2023, the Grant Park 220 kicked off NASCAR’s street-racing era with a bang. Torrential rain turned the day into a chaotic spectacle, but Shane van Gisbergen, a Supercars star from New Zealand, stole the show. In his Cup Series debut, he outmaneuvered the field to become the first driver in 60 years to win his first NASCAR race, making history in front of 4.6 million viewers, the most-watched NASCAR race on NBC since 2017. The diverse podium and wild strategy calls had fans buzzing, proving street racing was here to stay.

The 2024 Grant Park 165 was just as epic. Alex Bowman, shaking off an 80-race winless streak, battled through rain and fading daylight to hold off Tyler Reddick. The race, cut short at 58 laps, wasn’t without drama; Bubba Wallace confronted Bowman post-race over an on-track tangle, adding some spice to the redemption story. With tight corners and concrete barriers, Chicago’s course keeps drivers on their toes and fans on the edge of their seats.

This year’s edition promises more of that gritty, unpredictable action. Whether you’re heading to Grant Park or watching from your couch, the 2025 Chicago Street Race is poised to deliver another unforgettable chapter. Here’s everything you need to plan your weekend.

Lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is loaded with 41 drivers ready to tackle Chicago’s unforgiving streets. From road course aces such as Michael McDowell (No.71, Spire Motorsports) and AJ Allmendinger (No.16, Kaulig Racing), to Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88, Trackhouse Racing) who will be pulling double duty in the Xfinity and Cup, this weekend promises to be a display of elite racing skill.

The Hendrick Motorsports quartet is very potent on road courses, with Kyle Larson (No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports), Chase Elliott (No. 9, Hendrick), and William Byron (No.24 Hendrick Motorsports) set to take the Chicago crown from teammate Alex Bowman (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports).

Meanwhile, young guns like Ty Gibbs (No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing) and Carson Hocevar (No. 77, Spire Motorsports) will bring the heat. Joey Logano (No. 22, Team Penske), Bubba Wallace (No. 23, 23XI Racing), with Daniel Suárez (No. 99, Trackhouse) and Katherine Legge (No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports) rounding out a field that’s ready to battle for every inch.

Practice and Qualifying for the NASCAR events at Chicago

Saturday, July 5, is go-time for drivers to get a feel for Chicago’s twisty layout. Xfinity Series practice and qualifying kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET on The CW App, setting the table for a packed day. Cup Series practice and qualifying follow at 1 p.m. ET on truTV, where drivers like Larson and van Gisbergen will dial in their cars for the narrow, concrete-lined course. Sunday adds a bonus with an electric vehicle exhibition featuring Daniel Crews, Rajah Caruth, and David Ragan, with staging and practice from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. CT and track laps from 10:25 to 10:45 a.m. CT.

With temps in the 90s, a heat index near 100, and a 10% chance of rain, teams will need to be sharp. The Xfinity pre-race show starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW, with the race (15-15-20 stages) going green at 4:40 p.m. ET. Sunday’s Cup pre-race hits TNT at 1 p.m. ET, with the Grant Park 165 (20-25-30 stages) firing up at 2:25 p.m. ET. Every lap of practice and qualifying is make-or-break on this track.

Tickets for the Chicago Street Race

Planning to catch the action live? Single-day general admission tickets are going for $123, while two-day passes for the whole weekend are $186, per Ticketmaster. Want a prime spot? Reserved seating along Congress or Michigan Avenue starts at $247. Kids 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult, so it’s a great family outing. With concerts and a festival vibe in Grant Park, tickets are selling fast, so don’t sleep on grabbing yours!

Where and How to Watch the Chicago Street Race

If you’re chilling at home, NASCAR’s got you covered with nonstop coverage. The Xfinity Series race airs on The CW at 4:40 p.m. ET, while the Cup Series hits TNT at 2:25 p.m. ET, with an alternate broadcast on truTV and streaming on Max for cord-cutters. Radio fans can tune into PRN or MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will keep the energy high with live commentary. From pit road drama to the final lap, you won’t miss a thing.