NASCAR Confirms Bold Plans as Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Heats Up the Race

Recent NASCAR content, especially the four-part Prime Video series Earnhardt, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, has struck a chord with both longtime fans and newcomers. The doc dives deep into Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legendary career, balancing epic race footage with intimate family moments. It brought a fresh wave of excitement, connecting the sport’s rich history to a broader audience. The docuseries were also trending #1 on the platform for a while.

Now, NASCAR is looking to build on that momentum. According to Commissioner Steve Phelps, the goal is to use similar content strategies, drama-led screenplays, and deeper storytelling to draw new fans while keeping core viewers engaged. And with recent hints from Phelps about developing scripted drama in the pipeline, the push is on to expand NASCAR’s reach beyond the track.

NASCAR eyes big screen expansion

“We’re in some discussions right now. There are some screenplays that are being written right now that are more drama-led, can’t get into it,” Phelps revealed, teasing a future that may bring back the cinematic vibes of Days of Thunder and more. The 1990 film, directed by Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, starred Tom Cruise and became a cult favorite. With Cruise confirming Days of Thunder 2 recently, speculation has only intensified about NASCAR possibly riding that wave.

Phelps hinted that there is a NASCAR show in the making, but NASCAR isn’t limited to just that. “So, there’s a show. And I’m not suggesting this is where we’re going.” He also didn’t shy away from the legacy connection of the show, adding, “Back in the day, around Top Gun, same director, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Days of Thunder, that’s part of that, yeah.”

But the vision isn’t limited to nostalgic reboots or small-screen stories. According to Phelps, NASCAR is eyeing big-screen relevance similar to Formula 1’s highly anticipated Apple Studio movie starring Brad Pitt. “Would I like to have an F1-style movie? It’s cool,” Phelps praised the recently released movie.

The F1 movie, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Brad Pitt, follows a talented but troubled Formula 1 driver navigating racing’s high-stakes world, personal struggles, and redemption. Praised for its thrilling action, emotional depth, and authentic portrayal of the sport, the film has drawn strong reviews and comparisons to the best racing movies for its compelling storytelling and standout performances.

Importantly, NASCAR isn’t relying solely on one platform or format, as Phelps concluded, “Our content through the production facilities and the relationships that we’ve been able to do. Whether it’s the Netflix show Full Speed, or the Amazon shows, or other places that we’ve been able to distribute through different outlets. That’s important for us.”

From streaming hits to full-scale features, NASCAR is steering full throttle toward pop culture relevance.

Steve Phelps praises Prime Video for NASCAR coverage

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has expressed strong enthusiasm for the sport’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video. He praised Amazon’s global reach and production quality in attracting new audiences to NASCAR. “Streaming is important,” Phelps said. “It’s here to stay, and we think that Amazon Prime is a terrific partner for us to be with.

Phelps revealed that the league’s expectations for Prime Video viewership were met and exceeded. Remember the Coca-Cola 600? Well, it drew an average of 2.72 million viewers! This shows that the event outperformed recent cable averages and demonstrated the potential of streaming to attract both longtime fans and a younger demographic.

One of the most notable successes of the Prime Video experiment has been the popularity of its post-race coverage. According to motorsport journalist Jeff Gluck, who shared the numbers via X, “Prime Video says its postrace show at Pocono retained 43 percent of the actual audience from the race.” This is a remarkably high retention rate compared to traditional networks. These typically lose a significant portion of viewers after the checkered flag.

“I see a ton of fans on our social media begging for more post-race,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said when Prime Video first shook up NASCAR’s broadcast landscape during the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 kickoff to its five-race deal. The demand for in-depth, post-race analysis has been proven by Prime Video’s ability to keep fans engaged. The reason? Hosts like Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte, are adding depth and entertainment to the coverage.

Phelps’ comments reflect a broader optimism about the future of NASCAR broadcasting. The combination of strong viewership, innovative features, and robust post-race content has set a new standard for NASCAR coverage. It is likely to influence the strategies of traditional networks for years to come.