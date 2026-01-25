19-YO NASCAR Prodigy Could Jump to Formula 1 as GM’s F1 2026 Entry Sparks Major Buzz

Connor Zilisch is the name that everyone is looking forward to in 2026. His antics in the 2025 season made him an instant favorite among the fans. Since then, Zilisch has been a driver who even NASCAR veterans are looking forward to watching perform, especially in the Cup Series with Trackhouse. But during his latest race, Zilisch dropped a bomb that his final goal is not NASCAR but one of their biggest competitors in the United States.

Zilisch has been racing in multiple motorsports formats and has been quite successful as well, whether it’s the 24 Hours of Daytona or the 12 Hours of Sebring. In 2025, he completely took over the audience. In his rookie NASCAR season, Zilisch took four consecutive victories, finishing the season with a P2 in driver standings for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Currently, Zilisch finished his four-hour middle-of-the-night shift in the Rolex 24, as the race is reaching its end. But what he said today might end up creating waves in both NASCAR and its rival series.

Conor Zilisch looks forward to joining Formula 1 racing for GM

Just like Connor Zilisch, GM is the most popular name in the 2026 Formula 1 paddock. The $74 billion American giant is fielding the newest team in the pinnacle of motorsports. Cadillac, headed by Dan Towriss, is looking forward to captivating the audience and becoming a successful American team in a sport where European automakers rule.

During the 24 Hours of Daytona 2026, the 19-year-old was asked about his plans in motorsports. It was then that he replied with a message that has the potential to bring changes in both NASCAR and Formula 1.

“If I have a very successful first few years in NASCAR, it’s not something I wouldn’t say no to,” he said when asked to consider racing for Cadillac in F1.

Imago Connor Zilisch at the Rolex 24 in his Cadillac Whelen, Cadillac V-Series

NASCAR is already bracing itself for the storm that he is about to bring into the sport. For Zilisch, it can’t get any better than this. He is racing a Chevy in the Cup Series in 2026. If he performs well, he will definitely earn the attention of GM. GM is looking forward to fielding its all-American team in Formula 1. Currently, their lineup consists of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

A youngster like Connor Zilisch, who has a proven track record of success in so many different classes, would serve as the best narrative for GM. Cadillac F1 is currently fighting for respect in the paddock, and they will want a young, talented driver who becomes their trump card. It all depends on Zilisch and his performance in the upcoming NASCAR seasons. Although his interest in Formula 1 is a warning sign for NASCAR itself.

NASCAR is battling for position among the American audience. Liberty Media’s efforts to break in and capture the American motorsports audience have got to hurt NASCAR’s viewership. The fans of NASCAR are already not impressed with the way their sport is progressing. Furthermore, in NASCAR, a successful athlete ends up creating a huge fanbase that follows them everywhere.

If Zilisch performs well, he will become the apple of the eye for the younger NASCAR audience. In case he ever decides to shift to Formula 1, he will drive away the fan following from NASCAR. That wouldn’t be ideal for NASCAR, after all, they are already fighting to keep their crown when they are being attacked from rival series in every direction.

Meanwhile, speaking of GM, they have their own update on their engines.

What engines will GM’s Formula 1 team use in 2026?

With the newest engine regulations settling in, you might be wondering–which engine will Cadillac F1 use in their program? Naturally, the answer would be their own engines. But GM has not yet developed its engine according to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations. Cadillac F1 is set to use Ferrari engines to power its cars for the 2026 season and beyond.

So, when will GM add its own engine to its F1 cars? According to Formula 1, GM’s power unit will arrive in the 2029 Formula 1 season. Until then, GM will have to rely on Ferrari engines. Although their team is more than willing to bring its American-built engine into Formula 1 to complete their narrative of fielding an American team in F1.

“With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” said Russ O’Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC.

What do you think about Connor Zilisch’s latest admission? With the way things are progressing, he looks on track for an amazing future in motorsports. But will the glamor of NASCAR be able to restrain him from choosing the global fame of Formula 1?