NASCAR Debunks ‘Celebration Ban’ Claims After NASCAR Driver’s Accident Sparks Uproar

Connor Zilisch’s Watkins Glen triumph in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on August 9, 2025, was supposed to be a crowning moment. The 19-year-old phenom led 60 of 82 laps, snagged the pole, and outran teammate Shane van Gisbergen to claim his seventh career Xfinity win. But Victory Lane turned into a viral disaster when Zilisch, trying to pose for the cameras, caught his foot in the window net and took a hard tumble to the asphalt.

The CBS footage showed him wincing in pain as medics rushed in, and while he escaped serious head injury, a broken collarbone required surgery with plates and screws. Zilisch later admitted, “I should’ve made sure it was tucked in,” pinpointing the loose net as the culprit. The fall lit a firestorm of chatter, especially when Denny Hamlin dropped a bombshell on his Actions Detrimental podcast, claiming NASCAR had banned drivers from climbing onto car doors or roofs for celebrations, citing safety concerns.

Fans lost it, debating whether the sport was stripping away its soul. After all, iconic moments like Tony Stewart’s fence climbs or Carl Edwards’ backflips are NASCAR’s lifeblood. With Zilisch’s crash fresh, the idea of a celebration crackdown felt like another overreach, especially after years of drivers standing tall on their machines, from Richard Petty waving to crowds to Kevin Harvick’s roof-top salutes.

But NASCAR wasn’t having it. Mike Forde, the managing director of communications, stepped in to set the record straight, shutting down Hamlin’s claim and reassuring everyone that the sport’s not about to police Victory Lane flair.

NASCAR Says “Let the roofs be stood upon”

On the latest episode of Hauler Talk, Mike Forde tackled the rumors head-on, “Right before us taping here I did get a text… asking if we did tell drivers not to do that anymore… my research [shows] that has not happened… we haven’t said that… there is no best practices.”

Forde was crystal clear that NASCAR hasn’t issued any directive to curb roof climbs or window-ledge poses. The speculation came hot off Zilisch’s fall, with podcasts like Hamlin’s suggesting a safety-driven ban. But Forde’s statement aligns with NASCAR’s hands-off approach to past celebrations, like Tony Stewart’s 2012 Talladega fence climb or Tyler Reddick’s 2023 roof stand, where safety concerns didn’t lead to new rules. Drivers are still free to let loose, whether it’s burnouts or rooftop waves.

Forde elaborated, “We’re not legislating it… we haven’t said that drivers aren’t allowed to do this or that… we do have NASCAR employees in Victory Lane… and [they] just make sure that the window net is on the inside of the car.”

It’s a practical tweak, not a mandate. After Zilisch’s slip, NASCAR staff like Amanda Busick might double-check that nets are tucked in, a small step to avoid trip hazards. It’s not a new rule but a nod to incidents like Carl Edwards’ 2010 Bristol stumble, where NASCAR quietly adopted “best practices” without formal restrictions. Zilisch’s net, left dangling for sponsor photos, became a trap when he stepped out in his bulky fire suit and helmet.

He drove the point home, “I think that was part of the problem… the window net was flapping on the outside… one of our safety guys actually mentioned the same thing… if that’s inside the car, it’s one less thing you can slip on.”

Loose nets are like tripwires, especially when drivers are hyped up and navigating tight spaces. Zilisch’s fall wasn’t the first—Jimmie Johnson nearly ate it in 2014 over a roof camera cable—and Forde’s focus is on prevention, not regulation. Keeping nets secure cuts down on risks without killing the sport’s celebratory heart, letting drivers keep climbing those roofs.

Hamlin’s bigger beef of slamming NASCAR’s horrible decisions

While NASCAR’s keeping celebrations free, Denny Hamlin’s got bigger issues with the sport’s direction, and he’s not holding back. On Actions Detrimental, he tore into the Next Gen car, saying, “I believe that the next-gen car is reaching hate levels of the COT [Car of Tomorrow] with the wing. From fans and just… I think they’re starting to dislike this car as much as the drivers that have to drive it.”

The Car of Tomorrow, used from 2007 to 2012, was loathed for its clunky look and handling, and Hamlin sees the Next Gen, introduced in 2022, heading down the same road, especially on short tracks and road courses where it struggles to deliver tight racing. Hamlin pointed to the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen, where a different car produced better action, “You saw these leaders all in a clump and nobody could get away because all it took was the second-place guy to get close to the leader and it would get them all out of shape.”

He’s not wrong. Zilisch’s win showed how Xfinity’s car keeps races unpredictable, while the Next Gen often leaves drivers frustrated. “We’ve just steadily progressed our way back and back and taken horsepower away more and more… these are 10th floor decisions and us drivers are on the third floor,” Hamlin said, slamming NASCAR’s leadership. “I hate to say it, but no business is immune to bad decisions… eventually it catches up.”

Hamlin’s warning ties back to the celebration debate. NASCAR’s quick to debunk overreach rumors but slower to address deeper gripes. Zilisch’s fall sparked a brief panic, but Forde’s response keeps Victory Lane free. Meanwhile, Hamlin’s calling out bigger flaws, from car design to decision-making, as he pushes for a sport that thrills fans without losing its soul. With Richmond’s “Action Track” up next, expect more fireworks on and off the track.