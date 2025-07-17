NASCAR Dover Weekend Schedule Drops as Denny Hamlin Emerges Favorite to Win

The 1991 Budweiser 500 at Dover International Speedway was where Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Ricky Rudd turned the final laps into a gritty duel for the ages. With fewer than 50 laps left in that 500-lap marathon, the abrasive surface chewed through tires, setting up a war of attrition. Rudd’s No. 5 Tide Chevrolet held strong in clean air, but Earnhardt’s No. 3 Goodwrench Chevrolet wouldn’t back off, swapping the lead door to door down the frontstretch.

Earnhardt’s bump-and-run magic rattled Rudd in Turn 1, and with ten laps to go, a decisive nudge in Turns 3 and 4 let him slip underneath. Lapped traffic sealed Rudd’s fate as Earnhardt pulled away by just over a second, showcasing the “Intimidator” style that still gets fans talking. It’s a classic Dover moment, ranked among the track’s greatest finishes.

Fast forward to 1995, and the SplitFire Spark Plug 500 delivered another thriller with Jeff Gordon versus Bobby Labonte. Gordon, riding high in his championship chase, faced off against Labonte’s smooth No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac over the last 60 laps. Labonte owned the high line, surging off Turn 2, while Gordon’s No. 24 Rainbow Warriors Chevrolet fought tire wear on the low side.

The two traded the lead five times, with Jeff Gordon diving inside in Turn 1 only to see Labonte cross back over. A crew call to find clean air gave Gordon the edge, and with 12 laps left, fresher tires and a bold outside move edged him ahead by less than half a second. That win fueled Gordon’s first Cup title, cementing a display of racecraft that old-timers still rave about on Dover’s tricky oval.

Dover Motor Speedway has long been a stage for iconic showdowns that echo through NASCAR history, and now, racing is back at Dover. Here’s the schedule for NASCAR events at

NASCAR Dover weekend schedule

The NASCAR Dover weekend is scheduled to be a packed affair, with action kicking off under partly cloudy skies. Friday starts with ARCA practice and qualifying at 1:40, followed by the ARCA 150 race at 5 on FS1, though there’s a 25% chance of rain with temps in the 80s. Saturday ramps things up with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 11 on the CW app, then Cup Series practice and qualifying at 1:35 on TruTV.

The Xfinity race hits the track at 4:30 on CW after a pre-race show at 4, running 45-45-110 laps, with a 30% rain chance keeping things interesting in the 80s. Sunday brings the main event, with a TNT pre-race at 1:30 leading into the Cup race at 2 on TNT, TruTV, and Max, covering 120-130-150 laps. Expect temps in the 80s again, but a 65% rain chance might shake up the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Green flag times lock in the rhythm of the weekend. Friday’s ARCA race fires up at 5:09 p.m. ET on FS1, setting the tone. Saturday’s Xfinity race rolls out at 4:50 p.m. ET on CW, giving fans a taste of the action. Sunday’s Cup race takes the green at 2:17 p.m. ET on TNT, promising a showdown on the Monster Mile. With rain in the forecast, crews will need to stay sharp, but the schedule’s tight lineup ensures plenty of racing no matter the weather. It’s a classic Dover setup, blending tradition with a bit of unpredictability, and fans are already counting down the hours.

Denny Hamlin favorite for Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Dover this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, and the betting buzz is heating up. Bettors can dive into the action, picking their driver to snag the checkered flag, and the odds are painting an interesting picture. Last weekend at Sonoma, Shane van Gisbergen stole the spotlight with back-to-back wins for the No. 88 team, proving road courses are his playground. This time, though, the focus shifts to Dover’s concrete, and Denny Hamlin is emerging as a top contender alongside Kyle Larson.

The early odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 15 put Denny Hamlin and Larson neck and neck at +500, meaning a $10 bet could net $60 total if either takes the win. Ryan Blaney sits at +700 for a $80 payout, while William Byron is at +750 for $85, and Christopher Bell rounds out the top five at +1000 for $110.

Chase Elliott trails at +1200 for $130, but the spotlight’s on Hamlin, the defending Dover winner from last year. His recent Michigan win in June 2025 keeps him in the conversation, and with a track record that includes three Daytona 500 triumphs, he’s got the pedigree to handle Dover’s challenges. Will Hamlin add another trophy, or will Larson or another driver upset the odds? The stage is set for a thrilling battle.