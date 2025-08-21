NASCAR Driver Hit with “Moonshining” Accusations as Fans Stir Hilarious Speculations

NASCAR’s got a wild history tied to moonshine runners dodging cops on backroads, and these days, drivers are leaning into that legacy with their own spins on the drink game. From bourbon to energy drinks, the garage is buzzing with driver-branded beverages that bring the sport’s swagger to your glass.

Kyle Busch jumped in with a 108-proof single-barrel bourbon, personally picking barrels and signing bottles at fan events. Hendrick Motorsports teamed up with Phorm Energy for a multi-year deal, slapping their logo on everything from the No. 24 car to pit crew gear. Even Liquid Death’s edgy canned iced tea is now NASCAR’s official brew, complete with a “Thirst Hearse” for race-day sampling.

The trend’s not just about energy drinks or tea, though. Liquor’s where the real action is. Jack Daniel’s dropped a special single-barrel whiskey for the Chicago Street Race, handpicked by 2024 winner Alex Bowman. Jeffrey Earnhardt, carrying the family torch, linked up with Midnight Moon Moonshine, a brand built on Junior Johnson’s bootlegging recipe. And Cabo Wabo made history as NASCAR’s first tequila sponsor, pouring shots at tracks like Daytona and Talladega. Even Toni Breidinger’s repping 818 Tequila, blending racing with high-fashion vibes, while Ryan Ellis’s ZEROES Vodka car turned heads with a camo tribute to veterans.

It’s a full-on beverage boom, and now Ryan Blaney’s got fans in a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post that’s screaming “moonshine” to some. The video shows him cruising in a vintage Ford coupe, with the caption: “A new craft, a new adventure. Here’s to the road ahead.” The kicker? A final card flashing “8/27/25.” It’s got Reddit buzzing with speculation that Blaney’s cooking up his own drink, maybe a craft cocktail or a nod to NASCAR’s bootlegger roots. The vibe’s pure nostalgia, and fans are eating it up, tossing around guesses that range from hilarious to heartfelt.

This isn’t just about sipping something new. It’s about drivers tapping into NASCAR’s soul, those wild, law-dodging days when moonshiners like Junior Johnson turned backroads into racetracks. Blaney’s post feels like a wink to that era, and with other drivers already pouring their personalities into bottles, it’s no surprise fans are ready to toast whatever he’s got brewing. The only question is whether this “new craft” will be a sip of history or something totally unexpected.

The timing’s perfect too. NASCAR’s been flexing its roots lately, with tracks like North Wilkesboro coming back from the dead and rumors of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway eyeing a revival. Blaney, a Team Penske star with a 2023 Cup title and a chill-guy vibe, seems like the kind of driver to bridge old-school cool with modern flair. Whether it’s a moonshine, a bourbon, or something else entirely, fans are hyped and a little skeptical, waiting for the big reveal on August 27.

For now, the speculation’s half the fun. From moonshine jokes to dreams of NASCAR’s classic points system making a comeback, Reddit’s a wild mix of excitement and “we’ll believe it when we see it.” Whatever Blaney’s got up his sleeve, it’s already got the garage talking and the fans dreaming of a taste of racing history.

Fan Reactions

Reddit’s blowing up over Blaney’s post, with one fan diving right in: “Feels like a Moonshine or other alcoholic beverage.” That’s no wild guess, the vintage Ford coupe and “new craft” line scream artisanal booze, especially with NASCAR’s moonshine roots. Kyle Busch set the bar with his 108-proof Rebel Bourbon, hand-selecting barrels for 5,000 cases that had fans lining up. Blaney’s video feels cut from the same cloth, maybe a moonshine or whiskey that leans into the sport’s outlaw past.

Another fan’s picking up similar vibes: “My husband and both felt like it was giving some kind of car show but saw that in the comments and with his ‘favorite cocktail’ the other day being an unnamed bourbon, I could definitely see that being what it is.” That car-show energy, paired with Blaney’s recent bourbon hint, feels like a dead giveaway. Busch’s bourbon launch was all about personal touches, picking barrels, signing bottles, and Blaney’s post has that same curated, hands-on feel, like he’s crafting something tied to his racing persona.

Then there’s the cheeky take: “Blaney went back to NASCAR roots and became a bootlegger.” That’s gold. NASCAR was born from moonshiners outrunning the law, and Blaney’s old-school coupe screams bootlegger swagger. It’s not just a drink, it’s a nod to the sport’s wild origins, like Jeffrey Earnhardt’s Midnight Moon gig channeling Junior Johnson’s legacy. Fans are loving the idea of Blaney playing modern-day moonshiner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One user went full-on nostalgic: “Looks like Ryan Blaney is channeling his inner Junior Johnson.” That hits the bullseye. Junior Johnson, NASCAR’s original outlaw, turned moonshine runs into 50 Cup wins and a Hall of Fame nod. Blaney’s imagery, vintage car, cryptic tease, feels like a tribute to that era, maybe with a bottle of ‘shine to match. It’s smart marketing that could make fans raise a glass to history.

Finally, one fan’s dreaming big: “Ryan Blaney is going to usher NASCAR back to its roots in regards to returning the classic NASCAR points system just like it was from 1948 to 2003.” Okay, that’s a stretch, Blaney’s not rewriting the rulebook, but it shows how his post is sparking bigger hopes. Fans miss the old points system, where consistency trumped playoffs. While a drink launch is more likely, the sentiment ties Blaney’s “return to roots” vibe to NASCAR’s broader nostalgia wave, from North Wilkesboro’s comeback to Fairgrounds rumors.