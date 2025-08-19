NASCAR Driver Teams Up With $177B Partner for Special Labor Day Weekend Surprise

When you think of Boeing, your thoughts likely zoom in on airplanes, those colossal jets transporting passengers around the globe. When you think of this thrilling motorsport, it’s all about the thunderous engines, nail-biting finishes, and those exhilarating Sunday afternoons spent at the racetrack. At first glance, they appear to be worlds apart. However, if you take a closer look, you’ll discover the reasons behind the multiple intersections between Boeing and the racing world.

Boeing has collaborated with NASCAR teams previously, applying its aerospace expertise to enhance the performance of cars by making them lighter, stronger, and safer. Consider this: the very principles that allow an aircraft to soar at 35,000 feet can similarly enable a stock car to grip the banking at Talladega. Boeing has strategically engaged with NASCAR’s extensive fan base for outreach and recruitment efforts, particularly focusing on veterans and careers in STEM fields.

Absolutely, Boeing and NASCAR operate in distinct realms—one soaring through the skies and the other racing on the asphalt. However, their connection becomes clear when you consider that both are driven by a relentless pursuit of speed, safety, and innovation. Recently, the No. 47 made a strategic stop at the 787, gearing up to energize South Carolina’s annual Labor Day weekend racing celebration.

Stenhouse revs up Boeing’s workforce

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rolled his Chevy pickup onto Boeing’s North Charleston campus on August 18, for a special visit to the Dreamliner plant. The 2023 Daytona 500 champ wasn’t just there to admire the jets, he was there to connect with workers who scored a sweet deal: free passes to the 75th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Stenhouse, a Mississippi native with deep Lowcountry ties, felt right at home.

He’s no stranger to the area, having vacationed on the Isle of Palms as a kid and tied the knot at Runnymede on the Ashley River in 2022. He and his wife Madyson, who live just over the South Carolina border, are regulars in the region. “I love the town, I love the old houses, I love all the great trees they have here, I’m kind of a weird tree guy. I wanted live oaks at our house in Charlotte but they don’t really grow that well.” Stenhouse said.

The Hyak Motorsports driver, still chasing a win to clinch a 2025 playoff spot, spent the day signing hats and snapping photos with 250 Boeing employees, each of whom won four tickets through a drawing. He also gave them the lowdown on what to expect at Darlington’s “Too Tough To Tame” track.

Boeing’s no stranger to South Carolina sports, backing the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head. Since 2020, it’s also had a partnership with Darlington, creating the “Boeing Backstretch” for the iconic speedway. NASCAR brought the pace car to the plant for extra flair, and Stenhouse’s visit was a perfect way to hype up the August 31 race, with a sold-out crowd ready for playoff action.

O’Reilly replaces Xfinity in NASCAR’s future

While Stenhouse was firing up Boeing’s workforce, NASCAR dropped big news about another major partner. Starting January 1, 2026, O’Reilly Auto Parts will take the wheel as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, replacing Xfinity after an 11-year run. The multiyear deal includes promotional tie-ins with The CW Network, the series’ exclusive broadcaster, and deep brand integration to connect with NASCAR’s loyal fans.

“Partnering with NASCAR and The CW at this level enables us to further deepen our connection to one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sports,” said Hugo Sanchez, O’Reilly’s vice president of advertising and marketing. “This agreement builds on our long-term involvement in NASCAR and our dedication to the fans who love cars as much as we do.”

O’Reilly, born in 1957 as a single store in Springfield, Missouri, now boasts over 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. It’s been a NASCAR staple, previously sponsoring races at Daytona, Texas, and Mid-Ohio.

The Xfinity Series, the proving ground for stars like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, now gets a new name and a partner that’s all about keeping fans and drivers rolling. With O’Reilly’s deep roots in the automotive world, it’s a match made in racing heaven, setting the stage for an exciting 2026 season.