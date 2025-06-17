NASCAR Executive Proud as They Break the Mold With 90 Million Strong Fanbase

NASCAR is still coming off the high of hosting its first international race. While they had to navigate the logistical snags and bumps, overall, it was a successful event. Two international drivers swept the weekend. Homeboy, Daniel Suarez won the Xfinity Series event, whereas Shane van Gisbergen once again snagged the inaugural race win, after his Chicago triumph in the Cup Series.

Now, there might be doubts and queries about NASCAR returning to Mexico in 2026. But, NASCAR, SVP, Ben Kennedy, assured the racing community that they met their objective with this big leap. The first points-paying Cup race outside the USA since 1958 was aimed at creating the buzz about stock car racing and proving that NASCAR can put on a show outside of its natural habitat.

Kennedy addressed the media about the significance of the Mexico weekend., “We’ve been bold and innovative. Done things like races in downtown Los Angeles and building a temporary stadium there. First-ever street race in our sport’s history in downtown Chicago. This was the next milestone for us, bringing a race internationally. I can tell you, we’re very bold about continuing to bring our NASCAR Cup Series internationally. Mexico is a great place to do it. This weekend is a great example of that. We’re very hopeful to be here in the long term.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This has been a project that was quietly planned behind closed doors while NASCAR made trips to the LA Coliseum and the Chicago Street Race. The idea behind these adventurers was to attract new fans to the sport, recreate the hype that the sport witnessed during the 90s and the 2000s, bringing NASCAR back to people. Now, why does an international event play a big role in that? And the answer to that is competition. Formula One has three races per season in the USA, and is expanding heavily in the North American market. So, NASCAR’s response was to make a big splash with the Mexico race, which they did.

AD

“This is for us more of a strategic move as a sport to expand our footprint globally and internationally, to a new massive fan base. Just being in a country with 90 million people and over 20 million people in the larger Mexico City metro alone, that in itself is a success. I would say in my opinion, that carries a lot more weight than the economics or the financials of the event. Sure, is a variable that we consider, but strategically, it’s more important than that,” Kennedy added.

Rain played a part, and the grandstands weren’t packed as they are at Daytona or Talladega. But this was the first bold step NASCAR took, and it worked out well. If anything, this sets the blueprint for the higher-ups within the sport to plan and execute similar events in a different country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR might look at other options for international events in 2026

The deal with OCESA to race in Mexico was touted to be a multi-year deal, but it didn’t specify if that was for consecutive years. With rumors citing that an international trip to Canada or Brazil would be next on the radar, Kennedy expressed that NASCAR is likely to return to Mexico. But, it won’t necessarily be in 2026.

“As we’re going through the planning of putting together the pieces for the 2026 schedule, there are a lot of dominoes that need to fall, and every domino as we start to stitch a schedule together. Our hope is for this to be a mainstay on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Kennedy explained.

Then there’s the challenge of making this trip between recurring Cup Series events back in the home country. From Michigan to Mexico, back to Pocono, it took a herculean effort for NASCAR to stay on the timeline, and even a small fumble could’ve derailed the whole schedule. If NASCAR manages to find an off-weekend, this return looks more likely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The challenge is we don’t have many off weeks. We do have some options, and we are looking at those options. We just want to huddle internally,” Kennedy mentioned. What are your thoughts about a return to Mexico, or does NASCAR need to consider a new international venue for 2026?