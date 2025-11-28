NASCAR Fans Debate Over Reigning O’Reilly Auto Parts Champ’s Future Amid Supercars Debut

Essentials Inside The Story After his stunning Xfinity title win, fans are curious to know which Cup team will open doors for Jesse Love.

Two main Cup teams have emerged as potential options.

Though many are eager, some fans warn about the risks of promoting a driver too early.

This year, the NASCAR Xfinity Series saw an upset title win. The 19-year-old rookie Connor Zilisch had a one-sided season, but in the final moments of the final race at Phoenix, Jesse Love stole the show. He aced it when it mattered the most. The way Zilisch raced through the year, he was bound to earn his Cup seat. But what about the title winner’s Cup future?

Right now, Love is preparing to make his Supercars debut at the bp Adelaide Grand Final, a seat that was initially filled by Kyle Busch. But fans are more curious to know his 2026 plans.

Just a week before the Phoenix finale, his contract with Richard Childress Racing was extended in the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Though he made a handful of Cup starts this year, he says he wants to “hopefully have more (races) than I ran this year.” Fans have shared some thoughtful speculations on his potential moves.

“The most obvious option is that he would replace Kyle Busch after his contract expires at the end of next season.”

This could be possible if Austin Hill doesn’t take that seat. If Hill sits in the No. 8, then Love will have to wait a bit more in the Tier 2 series until Hill hangs up his boots.

Another option is Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club. Johnson has praised Love before, and this could be an interesting possibility.

“When you look through the Xfinity Series, Conor Zilisch, Jesse Love… you also look through the garage and there’s some young talent that took early steps to get into vehicles.”

Johnson had said this when asked about the potential options for the third car. If Legacy continues to improve and RCR struggles, this will hasten his move to LMC. Fans were quick to jump in with their opinions.

NASCAR fans weighed in on the discussion

“He obviously is serious about getting better on all tracks coz he’s in Australia right now learning to use heel and toe while racing in Super 2. That kind of dedication to your craft should be rewarded with a good opportunity.”

Fans were obviously interested in Love’s Super2 stint. Quite a few fans were hoping for an unexpected switch to Supercars:

“He falls in love with Australia and becomes a Supercars driver.”

However, few brought up concerns about promoting a driver too early.

“There is always the concern of ruining a young driver by bringing them up too soon. Even part-time. Who knows how Childress thinks tho honestly. Guy seems like he makes bad decisions.”

This was a reference to Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, and Harrison Burton, as they all rushed into the Cup Series before they were fully ready.

Others noted that the ball is now in Richard Childress Racing’s court, if they want to keep him. Currently, his career hinges on whether or not he stays at RCR long term. Unfortunately, the difference between the organization’s Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts programmes is night and day.

Many fans’ opinions on Austin and Ty Dillon were pretty low, and they rated Jesse Love higher than them.

According to some, “He should get Kyle’s ride if Kyle decides to switch teams. Based on recent interviews KB isn’t done, still has a strong desire to win, and really thinks RCR is getting closer. I don’t see him extending especially if they don’t win next season-especially given Grandson gets the better equipment yet is a bottom feeder at best.”

On the other end of the spectrum, nobody was ruling out a team switch.

As one Redditor said, “I think he’s going to Legacy, Jimmie has vouched for him and why else would they have had that charter drama with Rick Ware?”

Others agreed with the sentiment, saying that Legacy Motor Club is on the up. While it seems like RCR is the better team for now, the team is on a steady decline.

Ultimately, fans agree that Jesse Love’s future is wide open, and whichever Cup team lands him will truly be gifted with one of the most motivated young drivers in the sport out there.