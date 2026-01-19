NASCAR Fans Rule Out ‘SVG 2.0’ as 25-YO F1 Star Sets Sights on the Great American Series

NASCAR is usually not the place for former F1 drivers as they seek familiarity with other open-wheel series like IndyCar. However, every few years, some drivers move to stock racing that delivers. Not just from F1, but the Cup Series has seen drivers switching from Supercars as well, and Shane van Gisbergen is the biggest example of it.

But as another former F1 driver sets his sights on NASCAR, fans are already pushing back on his comparisons with SVG, and there seems to be a strong reason why.

Former F1 star plans a stock car racing move

Logan Sargeant didn’t have the strongest of careers in Formula 1. Although he was a competitive driver in the junior series, he didn’t stand out. Yet, Williams Racing signed him in 2023, and throughout that season and the first half of 2024, he only managed to score one point. In fact, even that point came in a race that saw two drivers getting disqualified during the post-race inspection. Owing to his performance, the team replaced him with Franco Colapinto in the middle of the 2024 F1 season.

But Sargeant’s motorsport dream didn’t stop there. He is currently preparing to mark his debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona later in January, competing in the LMP2 category for Era Motorsport. But there is more that he wishes to conquer in racing. Ahead of his LMP2 debut, he told Sportscar365 that he also wishes to run some of the road courses in NASCAR.

While it only makes sense for him to take the road courses, it does not guarantee a strong performance. Shane van Gisbergen had been racing in Supercars since 2008 and had been in winning contention throughout the years. He carried those skills to stock racing and delivered on road courses. Although he hasn’t been the best at ovals, his performance at Kansas in 2025 spoke volumes in adaptability.

Sergeant, on the other hand, struggled in Formula 1. Moreover, he only won two races in the one season he spent in F2, and his best finish in both F3 and F4 was third-place in the standings.

Understandably, he isn’t a gifted driver. Although this does not mean that he will be pushed to the back of the garage in NASCAR, it doesn’t seem he could recreate SVG’s record. Fans feel the same.

Fans question Logan Sargeant’s possible NASCAR entry

Sargeant’s wish to race in NASCAR didn’t sit well with many, let’s say. There are many differentiating aspects for him as a driver who has been involved in polished, European open-wheel racing for a long time. The over-aggressive environment in stock racing could make it somewhat difficult for him, as fans feel that he could be tagged by multiple drivers.

“Dude is gonna get launched out of the track by Stenhouse,” a fan joked, as another resonated with the entertainment a chaotic race with Sargeant could provide: “Sargeant vs John Hunter Nemecheck will feed families.”

But there is another aspect. Although Logan Sargeant wasn’t exactly involved in stock racing, his elder brother, Dalton, was. He raced in the ARCA Series and also made it to the Truck Series in 2015; however, never proved to be a driver who was competitive enough to make it to the Cup Series. With that history, some suggest that it would be quite ironic if Logan Sargeant makes it into the Cup or NOAPS, even as a guest driver.

“It’d be kinda funny if he made a Cup start considering his brother went the “traditional” stock car path and never made it past Trucks.”

And understandably, some get the impression that Sargeant could be a one-off driver with Alpha Prime: “Honestly, he feels like the kind of guy to randomly show up on an entry list at Watkins Glen with Alpha Prime.”

Yet, stock racing can be the land of opportunities for many. If Sargeant were to put him in time behind the wheel and train him enough, maybe he could be a strong driver. Either way, a former F1 driver racing in NASCAR has done well for the sport in previous years, and some feel that it could happen yet again.

“I think it’s a good idea,” a fan wrote. “It’s always great to have drivers of other disciplines come and run a race. It gets more eyes on NASCAR.”

That being said, there are more important goals ahead of Sargeant right now. He might not be the next SVG that the Cup Series might have, but his driving has evoked enough trust in Era Motorsport to pick him for the Rolex 24, which is a huge opportunity. Will he be able to deliver on that?