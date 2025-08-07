NASCAR Grand Marshal: Bill Murray to Utter Racing’s 4 Most Loved Words at Illinois

World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside St. Louis, has a knack for making NASCAR weekends unforgettable. This track, home of the Enjoy Illinois 300, has seen some epic grand marshal moments that blend racing’s grit with star power. Back when Gateway hosted its first Cup Series race, Richard “The King” Petty stole the show on Richard Petty Day, slicing a ceremonial ribbon and cruising in a street-legal replica of his 1981 Pontiac Grand Prix. Talk about a royal entrance from the seven-time champ.

In 2024, U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan brought patriotic precision, barking, “Drivers, start your engines!” with a nod to the teamwork shared by racing and aviation. The track’s local roots shone in 2018 when St. Louis’ own Rusty Wallace, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, served as grand marshal for a K&N Pro Series race. His hometown hero vibe had fans buzzing with pride.

Then in 2023, Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee took the mic for the Xfinity Series Enjoy Illinois 300, tying her track-and-field greatness to motorsport with a 5K run in her name. Gateway’s grand marshals always bring something special, and this year’s pick is no different: a Hollywood icon who’s about to make history with racing’s four most iconic words.

Bill Murray, comedy legend and all-around cool guy, is set to be the grand marshal for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 on September 7. That’s right, Murray’s stepping up to deliver “Drivers, start your engines!” at a track that loves blending tradition with flair. With Watkins Glen’s road course action kicking off the weekend, the buzz around Murray’s Illinois appearance is already electric, promising a race day that’s equal parts NASCAR and Hollywood magic.

Bill. Freakin’. Murray.

The announcement hit like a bolt, "Bill. Freakin'. Murray. That's right, he's our Grand Marshal for the @enjoyillinois 300 on September 7! Be there to witness the legend say the most famous words in motorsports." World Wide Technology Raceway's social media nailed the vibe, hyping Murray's role as the perfect mix of star power and laid-back charm.

The Caddyshack and Ghostbusters icon isn’t just showing up to wave a flag. He’s bringing his band, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, for a live pre-race performance, turning the weekend into a full-on festival with the Confluence Music Festival and NASCAR fanfest vibes.

Murray’s no stranger to racing culture. He voiced the Louisiana Gator in Pixar’s Cars, proving he can roll with motorsport’s energy. His lifelong Chicago Cubs fandom shows he gets the passion of sports, and his quirky, unscripted style, maybe a “Giddy up!” or a classic Murray quip—will make this “start your engines” moment meme-worthy. Choosing Murray isn’t just a flex. It’s a nod to Gateway’s knack for making race day bigger than the track. Fans are already picturing him up there, deadpanning his way into NASCAR lore as engines roar to life on September 7.

What Watkins Glen Holds

While Murray’s Illinois gig is the talk of the town, Watkins Glen’s Go Bowling at The Glen on August 10, 2025, sets the stage for a wild weekend. Shane van Gisbergen’s the man to watch, tied with Jeff Gordon for three straight road-course wins from pole. A victory would put SVG alongside Dan Gurney as the only drivers with their first five Cup wins on road courses, a feat that’d sting after last year’s last-lap loss to Chris Buescher. Speaking of Buescher, he’s Mr. Consistency, the only driver with top-10s in all three Next Gen races at The Glen, including that 2024 thriller.

Hendrick Motorsports is the team to beat, leading in poles, wins, top fives, and laps led on road courses. Keep an eye on William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman, especially Elliott, who’s got 11 top-five road-course finishes in the Next Gen but no wins yet. Chevy’s been dominant, winning nine of the last 11 road-course races, five at The Glen.

Toyota’s itching to break a drought since Martin Truex Jr.’s 2017 win, while Chase Briscoe could channel Cale Yarborough with another pole, a feat not seen since 1980. Kyle Busch, 18th in playoff points, has hope. Seven of 17 Next Gen road-course races went to drivers 16th or worse. SVG (8.9), Buescher (9.57), and Elliott (9.8) boast top-10 average finishes, making Watkins Glen a battleground before Murray’s big moment in Illinois.