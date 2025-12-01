NASCAR Insider Explains Dire Consequences for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan if NASCAR Wins the Lawsuit

After much await, the NASCAR anti-trust lawsuit trial has finally begun on Monday, December 1. What started off last year as an accusation of monopolistic control and unfair charter terms by the teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports on NASCAR has hopefully reached the beginning of its end. Right now, with strong evidence from both parties, it’s hard to say whose favor the case will go to. But what is not hard, according to an insider, is understanding the consequences for the plaintiff teams if NASCAR comes out as the winner.

Will 23XI and FRM stay after losing?

Recently, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass explored a what-if scenario where NASCAR wins the lawsuit.

He told Roy Akers, “If NASCAR wins, both 23XI and Front Row, they would have to try and race as open teams. Front Row is committed to racing through 2026. 23XI, they’ve told their employees that they’ll pay them through 2026, I’m not sure exactly what their obligations to their sponsors are. Certainly, they would appeal, but the question is, how much longer can they go.”

Front Row’s case is a bit clearer. They will likely be continuing through 2026, even as an open team. The spice is about 23XI’s status. Co-owner Michael Jordan, who’s also the corporate representative for the team throughout the trial, has hinted at shutting down the team if NASCAR wins.

And whoever loses, it’s no surprise that the losing party will certainly appeal. But Pockrass asks the right question — how much longer can they go?

Team 23Xi co-owner Michael Jordan with Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Ground Toyota on pit road prior to qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN.

And it’s not just the teams who’d lose. In either case, NASCAR itself would also pay the price, as it will lose its most high-profile minority team owner, who will take away that fanbase with him, too.

“I would not expect them to be racing in 2027 if they lose this case. I would expect that their charters will be sold. Well, they don’t really have the charters, since they never signed for them.

“The charters that are not being used would be sold, and those organizations would need to find employees and equipment. 23XI and Front Row would certainly be spots where they could potentially buy some equipment and find some employees.”

The teams could go on slowly for a year, but not beyond that. Because it’s not just up to them. Sponsors, money, and such things ultimately overpower the will to stand up for what’s right.

Meanwhile, as the trial begins, the teams have already irked Judge Kenneth Bell.

Judge Bell makes a stern call for the opening statements

When it was time for the opening statements, instead of simply using written data, both parties went overboard and presented a lot of visual aids and exhibits to prove each other wrong. But Judge Bell’s patience was tested.

Judge Bell banned the use of visuals and exhibits from the opening statements. He asked to simply use words to begin the case first.

Another reason he banned it is that it contained inadmissible evidence, which is something that the jury cannot see right now.

Meanwhile, the jury has been picked, and both parties have their list of witnesses ready for the trial.

From 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports: Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan, Curtis Polk, Steve Lauletta, Gene Mason, Bob Jenkins, and Jerry Freeze.

From NASCAR: Jim France, Lesa France Kennedy, Ben Kennedy, Brian Herbst, Steve O’Donnell, Steve Phelps, Scott Prime, Tim Clark, Greg Motto, John Probst, and Ron Draeger.