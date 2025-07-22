NASCAR Inspired Braves and Reds Uniforms Trigger Fan Backlash Ahead of Speedway Classic

Bristol Motor Speedway has always been loud. But on August 2nd, it won’t be roaring engines drawing the heat. Its iconic oval will host a unique Major League Baseball (MLB) showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Both teams will wear special NASCAR-inspired uniforms. It’s the kind of crossover no one saw coming, and it goes beyond just bold uniforms.

While this is new for MLB, NASCAR tracks have long hosted major events beyond racing. In 2016, the track hosted the Battle at Bristol, a college football game that drew nearly 157,000 fans, the largest crowd in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) history. Other NASCAR tracks have also seen international soccer matches. Drag racing events are common at its many complexes. These tracks often host massive music concerts and festivals too.

The first-ever MLB regular-season game in Tennessee is also the first held inside a NASCAR stadium. The game is the finale of a three-game series, with the first two in Cincinnati and the Speedway Classic at Bristol serving as a Reds home game. The oval racetrack’s infield has been modified with a full baseball diamond. With nearly 150,000 seats, the stadium is one of the biggest ever used for an MLB game.

On August 2, the Braves and Reds will take the field at Bristol in uniforms unlike anything fans have seen before. Jersey numbers are bold like race car decals, Braves caps sport bright flames on the visor, and Reds caps feature checkered flags. Helmets also mimic race car designs. Each team’s helmets take the theme further with race-style numbers, bold speed-themed designs, and logos inspired by the energy of pit lanes.

A special show car inspired by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the 2001 MLB All-Star Game will also be on display. Fans can also take photos with MLB-branded stock cars. The entire event is to happen at a true NASCAR stronghold. This creates a unique atmosphere for NASCAR and baseball fans. Live music and a large Fan Zone will also add to the excitement. This zone will offer games, exhibits, and food, making it a major festival.

A discussion about their uniforms took place on Reddit, where fans couldn’t help but share their honest opinions about the new appearances of the players. And it can be safe to say that most of them aren’t impressed at all. Let’s take a look at some of those reactions.

The fusion of MLB and NASCAR does not impress the fans

As both teams get ready to face off at Bristol, the buzz isn’t just about the matchup. Fans aren’t just debating who’ll win, they’re dissecting the uniforms like they’re fresh off the runway. Unimpressed with the cap design—especially the Braves’ flame visor or the Reds’ checkered bill, a fan commented, “Hats look like trash. Like something you would buy at the non licensed vendors across the street from the track.”

There were more comments showing disappointment for the designs: “Graphic designer needs to be fired.” Another fan was not happy with the number placement on the Reds jersey, which is styled like a race car decal: “I don’t like the number placement on the front of the reds jersey lol.”

One critic felt the design was more of a rushed fashion drop than a thoughtful tribute, likening it to mass-produced merchandise from discount platforms.”You can find that Braves hat in any gas station in the southeast. And you cant ONLY change the number font and leave everythingelse as is. This lazy, AI, Temu trash.” One fan wished that Sam Bass, NASCAR’s famous artist, had designed the helmets. Bass was known for his unique and vibrant race car art. “God imagine the world where Sam Bass got to design a racing inspired MLB helmet.”

However, amidst the backlash, there was some praise as well. Admiring the Braves’ Speedway Classic cap, which features bold red flame graphics across the visor, one commented, “That Braves cap is really nice.”

A comment also acknowledged that many recent alternate uniforms in MLB have been over-the-top or poorly designed—but not this time. “As bad and garish as some of the alternate uniforms have become in recent years, these aren’t bad at all. Number font looks good (IMO) and the helmet design definitely gives off a car-number vibe.” The uniforms, especially the racecar-style number font with bold outlines and motion effects, surprised the fan. The helmet design, inspired by NASCAR gear, also hits the mark by mimicking the look of car numbers.

Everyone’s talking about the look: some love it, others are unsure. But nobody’s ignoring it. So, what do you think of the jerseys and caps? Too bold or just right for the occasion? Let us know in the comments.