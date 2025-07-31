NASCAR Iowa Race: TV Schedule, Tickets & Cup Series Qualifying Order at Iowa Corn 350

August 3 at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet.” This 7/8-mile D-shaped oval in Newton, Iowa, made a splash with its Cup Series debut in 2024, and now it’s back for round two with a sold-out crowd and a weekend packed with racing action. From TV coverage to ticket details and the qualifying order that will set the stage for Sunday’s showdown, here’s everything fans need to plan an epic race weekend at the Iowa Speedway.

TV Schedule: Catching Every Moment of the Iowa Corn 350

The Iowa Corn 350 weekend is a three-day party, and fans can catch every lap on TV or streaming. It all kicks off Friday, August 1, with the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, showcasing up-and-coming talent. Saturday, August 2, heats up with NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on the CW App, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET on truTV. The Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 takes the spotlight at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network, with pre-race coverage starting at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s main event, the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350, fires off at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with pre-race festivities beginning at 3 p.m. Fans without cable can stream via Sling TV, Fubo, or the Hulu + LiveTV/ESPN+ bundle to ensure they don’t miss the short-track chaos that Iowa’s known for.

Tickets: Securing Your Spot at Iowa Speedway

The Iowa Corn 350 is already sold out for 2025, proving Iowa quickly became a fan favorite after drawing 44,000 last year. Grandstands hold about 24,000, with temporary suites and camping spots adding another 20,000, so the vibe is electric. Fans who snagged tickets before the November 7 renewal deadline or the November 25 public sale got first dibs through Ticketmaster.com or IowaSpeedway.com.

For those still hunting, check secondary markets but act fast, as prices climb as race day nears. FanWalk Wristbands, new for 2025, offer pre-race access to driver introductions and trackside action. They’re available for pickup at the Sukup Grain Bins from Friday through Sunday. Travel packages from sites like There And Back Again Adventures include tickets, hotel stays at spots like the Drury Inn or Hampton Inn in West Des Moines (30 miles away), and bus transfers to the track, making it a hassle-free way to soak in the weekend.

Cup Series Qualifying Order & Race Details

Qualifying for the Iowa Corn 350 sets the grid for Sunday’s 350-lap, 306.25-mile battle, with practice and qualifying airing live on truTV at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2. Last year, Kyle Larson nabbed the Busch Light Pole Award with a blazing 23.084-second lap at 136.458 mph, his 20th career pole. Ryan Blaney lined up second, followed by Josh Berry, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski in the top five, with Berry earning his first top-10 start at Iowa.

The 2024 field saw 37 drivers vying for 40 spots, and while the 2025 entry list isn’t out yet, expect a similar mix of heavy hitters. The track’s progressive 12 to 14-degree banking in the turns, 10-degree frontstretch, and 4-degree backstretch promise tight racing. This was seen in 2024 when Blaney led 201 laps to win, beating Byron and Chase Elliott. Stage breaks at laps 70, 210, and 350 keep strategy in play. With eight cautions last year, anything can happen.

Final Thoughts

The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is shaping up to be a summer highlight. Iowa Speedway’s short-track intensity and a sold-out crowd are ready to bring the noise. Tune into USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on August 3 for the Cup race, or catch the ARCA and Xfinity action on FS1 and The CW. Snag FanWalk Wristbands for up-close access. If you’re ticketless, explore travel packages or secondary markets. With a sunny forecast in the 70s and just a 10% chance of rain, pack light but bring a hat for the Iowa sun. Whether you’re trackside or on the couch, this weekend promises to deliver pure NASCAR thrills.