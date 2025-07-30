Alabama Gang Founder Bobby Allison’s Racing Legacy set to Headline Mecum Auctions

NASCAR’s history is packed with iconic cars that aren’t just machines—they’re rolling pieces of the sport’s soul. When they hit the auction block, the numbers prove it. Take Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 1994 Chevrolet Lumina, the white No. 3 that screamed superspeedway dominance. It pulled in a cool $1.3 million, a testament to the Intimidator’s towering legacy and the car’s relentless performance in the Winston Cup. Fans and collectors saw it as more than metal. It was a time capsule of Earnhardt’s grit.

Then there’s Richard Petty’s 1970 Plymouth Superbird, the “King’s” winged warrior that redefined NASCAR aerodynamics. With its towering rear wing and unmistakable presence, it fetched a staggering $3.5 million, making it the priciest NASCAR car ever sold at auction. The Superbird’s racing pedigree and Petty’s royal stamp turned it into a collector’s holy grail. It proves some cars are worth every penny.

Junior Johnson’s 1963 Chevrolet Impala is another legend, a moonshine runner’s dream ride that carved up the Grand National Series with multiple wins. When it sold for $2.8 million, it wasn’t just about the car’s sleek design. It was about Johnson’s role in reshaping stock car racing with aero tricks that set the stage for modern NASCAR. These cars aren’t just vehicles; they’re stories of speed, strategy, and stardom.

Now, another icon is stealing the spotlight as Bobby Allison’s 1969 Dodge HEMI® Charger Daytona, set to roar across the Mecum Monterey 2025 auction block on August 16. This isn’t just any Daytona. It’s a NASCAR-bred beast with a story that could make any gearhead’s heart race.

A Winged Legend up for grabs

There’s rare, and then there’s this. Bobby Allison’s 1969 Dodge HEMI® Charger Daytona NASCAR is crossing the block at Mecum Monterey 2025 on Saturday, August 16, and it’s no ordinary car. This is a fully restored, race-built, Bobby Allison-verified piece of superspeedway history that broke the 200 MPH barrier before Dodge even unveiled the Daytona. Built from the ground up for NASCAR’s top tracks, it wears the iconic red and gold Coca-Cola No. 22 livery Allison made famous. Back in 1969, Allison ran four laps over 200 MPH in this chassis during a test session before Talladega’s debut, with a lap time sheet included to prove it.

Allison himself inspected this car, verifying its authenticity in a handwritten letter from November 10, 1999, and signed the dash twice. Chrysler’s aero genius, George Wallace, also left his signature under the hood. Powering this beast is a dyno-tested 7.0-liter HEMI V8, built by drag legend Dick Landy with race-spec Mopar block and heads, 706 NASCAR rods, a dry-sump oil system, a vintage “bath tub” intake, and a massive Holley carb with unmuffled side-exit exhaust. A rare cowl plenum air box feeds the engine, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and a heavy-duty Ford 9-inch rear end. The NASCAR-spec suspension, with dual shocks at every corner, keeps it planted.

Inside, it’s all business: a single-braced seat, full roll cage, tape-wrapped steering wheel, Hurst shifter, Prestolite ignition, and a custom gauge dash scream pure racer. Daytona’s no stranger to the spotlight either. It earned First Place at the 2005 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance and was on display at the LeMay Car Museum from 2021 to 2022. Found as a barn find by Pat McKinney, it was lovingly restored to its former glory. Sold on a Bill of Sale, this one-of-one masterpiece, which fetched $1.43 million in 2023, is a must-have for NASCAR and Mopar fans.

Analyzing the Iowa Corn 350

While Allison’s Daytona stirs up nostalgia, the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, set for August 3, keeps NASCAR’s modern pulse racing. Held at Iowa Speedway, a 0.875-mile asphalt oval in Newton, Iowa, this race spans 350 laps for 306.25 miles with a purse of $9,797,935. The track’s progressive 12 to 14 degree banking in the turns, 10-degree frontstretch, and 4-degree backstretch make it a unique challenge. Stages break at laps 70, 210, and 350, keeping strategy tight.

Iowa Speedway’s history is a story of grit. Approved in 2003 with a $30 million budget, it ballooned to $70 million by 2005 when Rusty Wallace, a NASCAR legend, helped design it. The track opened in 2006 with ARCA and USAC events, though tire wear issues forced cautions. IndyCar joined in 2007, and NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck Series arrived in 2009. Bought by NASCAR in 2013 for $10 million, it hosted its first Cup race in 2024, won by Ryan Blaney at 102.874 MPH. Kyle Larson set the qualifying record at 136.458 MPH in 2024, and he, Blaney, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski nabbed top-five starts.

Blaney’s 2024 win from second place, with Byron as runner-up, showed Iowa’s knack for tight racing. No driver has yet claimed their first Cup win or pole here, and Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske have owned the top spots. With 36 drivers competing in 2024, Iowa’s proven it’s a battleground where veterans thrive. That makes it a fitting stage to honor legends like Allison while today’s stars chase glory.