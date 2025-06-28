NASCAR National Anthem: Who’s the Famed MTV Singer Gracing Atlanta with Her Voice?

NASCAR’s got a way of mixing heart-pounding races with show-stopping moments that get the crowd buzzing, and nothing sets the pre-race vibe better than a solid national anthem. Back in 2006, a teenage Taylor Swift stepped up to the mic at Phoenix International Raceway for the Checker Auto Parts 500. Barely a month after dropping her debut album, she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” with that raw country charm, giving NASCAR fans a front-row seat to a star on the rise.

Then in 2021, Breland brought his own magic to the Daytona 500. This guy’s a musical trailblazer, blending country, trap, and R&B into something totally his own. With his hit “My Truck” already climbing the charts, his soulful, modern take on the anthem was a straight-up grand slam. Moments like these prove the pre-race anthem can hit as hard as a last-lap pass.

Now, the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway is ready to keep that tradition roaring with another star who’s sure to bring the house down. With the race kicking off NASCAR’s first-ever $1 million In-Season Challenge and 40 drivers battling it out on Atlanta’s high banks, the stakes are sky high. But before the green flag drops, one multi-talented performer’s about to steal the spotlight with a voice that’ll give the crowd goosebumps.

Jessie Woo’s ready to light up EchoPark Speedway

Jessie Woo, the Canadian-American comedian, singer, and all-around media dynamo, is set to kick off the 2025 Quaker State 400 with a show-stopping rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” NASCAR dropped the news on June 26, 2025, and it’s clear Woo’s bringing her A-game to EchoPark Speedway.

Born in Montreal and raised in Miami, she first blew up with hilarious viral sketches that had folks cracking up online. From there, she’s been killing it as a host on BET’s “Dish Nation” and popping up on shows like “Wild ’N Out” and “A La Carte.” Her debut EP and a 2020 NBA Playoffs anthem for the LA Clippers proved she’s got serious vocal chops, mixing soulful vibes with a stage presence that’s straight-up electric.

Woo’s the perfect pick for NASCAR’s push to feature bold, diverse voices that vibe with today’s fans. Her blend of quick-witted humor, killer vocals, and media swagger makes her a natural fit for the Quaker State 400’s high-energy scene. Picture this: Woo belting out the anthem as a C-130 from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, thunders overhead, cranking the patriotic vibes to 11. It’s gonna be a moment that gets the Atlanta crowd roaring before the 260-lap showdown even starts.

The pre-race party’s stacked, too. EchoPark Automotive CMO Dino Bernacchi and NASCAR vet Kyle Petty, with eight Cup wins under his belt, are serving as grand marshals, ready to holler “Drivers, start your engines!” All Elite Wrestling’s Swerve Strickland is leading the pack as the honorary pace car driver, and Walmart Market Manager Lisa Israel is waving the green flag. With Jet Black Roses firing up the crowd with a pre-race concert and Speedway Children’s Charities hosting a corn hole tournament and a track walk with Ross Chastain, Woo’s anthem is the cherry on top of a jam-packed weekend.

Starting order & Pole for Quaker State 400

Fresh off the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono, the NASCAR Cup Series is rolling into Hampton, Georgia, for the Quaker State 400, the 18th race of 2025. Set for Saturday, June 28, at 7:00 PM ET on Prime, 40 drivers are ready to battle over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile tri-oval, chasing a $11,055,250 purse and a shot at the In-Season Challenge’s big prize. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass dropped the starting lineup on X, and it’s a Ford party up front.

Joey Logano nabbed the pole with a scorching 30.979-second lap at 178.960 mph—his first pole of 2025 and 32nd career pole. The defending Quaker State 400 champ just edged out Wood Brothers’ Josh Berry, who matched his time but lost the tiebreaker due to lower owner points. Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece round out the top five, followed by Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Zane Smith, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe. Ford’s locked down the top eight spots, showing serious muscle.

Further back, big names like Chase Elliott (15th), Christopher Bell (28th), Kyle Busch (29th), and Daniel Suárez (31st) have some ground to make up, while open entries like Corey LaJoie (25th), Connor Zilisch (36th), B. J. McLeod (38th), Cody Ware (39th), and David Starr (40th) aim to shake things up. With no practice and a lightning-shortened qualifying, Atlanta’s ready for a wild, high-speed showdown.