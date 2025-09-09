NASCAR Official Issues ‘Open Warning’ to Everyone as Chevy Team Crosses The Line at WWTR

In NASCAR lore, the “grass pass” is legendary—like Dale Earnhardt’s memorable 1987 All-Star Race moment at Charlotte, where he was shoved into the infield yet skillfully maintained the lead. Back then, it was a true display of grit. Today, however, cutting through the grass, especially under caution or after the race, raises serious concerns and often triggers penalties.

That’s because the “grass pass” is not always about gaining position; sometimes it’s a sneaky tactic to interfere with post-race inspection, such as adding debris to meet minimum weight requirements. Last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, a couple of Chevy drivers stirred controversy by doing just that, and NASCAR’s top officials are not pleased. The fallout has the sport buzzing as officials prepare to enforce stricter rules at Bristol and beyond, even as one team faces a driver shake-up for 2026.

Bristol will have checks in place

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway was already a playoff pressure cooker, but Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen grabbed attention for the wrong reasons. After the checkered flag, both drivers deliberately steered their Chevys through the infield grass on cooldown laps before post-race inspection.

Veteran Corey LaJoie revealed on X that this move was likely a calculated attempt to pick up grass, rocks, or rubber to add weight to their cars—a tactic to skirt failing minimum-weight checks during the playoffs. It’s not explicitly banned, but it flirts with NASCAR’s rules on added weight and procedural integrity, and officials are ready to clamp down.

Brad Moran, NASCAR’s Cup Series Managing Director, didn’t mince words on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We have rules that could put the teams in a real bad spot when we see that,” he said. “So, we’ll make it pretty clear to them, moving forward, starting at Bristol, what that means.” Moran’s warning is a shot across the bow for all teams, not just Trackhouse.

NASCAR plans to meet with Trackhouse’s management and crew chiefs to clarify acceptable conduct, especially for post-race maneuvers like grass-driving. Bristol, with no infield grass, conveniently avoids the temptation, but officials will increase scrutiny.

The stakes are high. Last year’s Charlotte ROVAL saw Alex Bowman disqualified from the playoffs for failing a weight check—a harsh reminder that small infractions can wreck championship hopes. With Bristol looming as the Round of 16 elimination race, NASCAR is sending a clear message: race clean or face consequences.

Trackhouse shakes up 2026 lineup

Amid this turmoil, Trackhouse is also shaking up its driver roster. On the final day of the 2025 regular season, the team announced Connor Zilisch will replace Daniel Suarez in their third Cup Series car for 2026.

It’s a bold move toward youth, reflecting Trackhouse’s keen eye for talent. Zilisch’s promotion signals a focus on the future but leaves 33-year-old Suarez searching for his next ride.

Suarez spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, sounding optimistic: “I’m happy with the direction of my plans for the 2026 NASCAR season and hope to make an announcement in the next few weeks.” Rumors suggest a potential move to Spire Motorsports, taking over Justin Haley’s ride, or a drop to the Xfinity Series with teams like JR Motorsports or Kaulig Racing. Suarez’s preference remains firmly in NASCAR’s top tier.

For now, details are under wraps, but Suarez sounds confident that something’s brewing. As Trackhouse navigates fallout from the grass incident and prepares for a new era with Zilisch, the 2025 playoffs continue to deliver drama, with Bristol set to separate contenders from pretenders.