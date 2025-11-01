NASCAR President Shuts Down Conspiracy Claims Over Denny Hamlin’s Title Hopes

This year’s championship story for Denny Hamlin has an extra twist that’s making some fans nervous. While Hamlin is fighting for his first NASCAR Cup Series title as a driver, he’s also the co-owner of 23XI Racing, a team that’s currently suing NASCAR. The lawsuit claims NASCAR’s charter system is unfair and gives the organization too much control. Because of this, some fans think Hamlin’s two roles could cause a conflict of interest or at least raise questions if any penalties happen during the race.

With NASCAR facing legal pressure and Hamlin involved both as a driver and a team owner, many people say the situation looks complicated. Even if NASCAR officials make every call fairly, some might still accuse the sport of favoritism. NASCAR has strongly denied any idea of bias or wrongdoing.

No conspiracy, just fair racing

Denny Hamlin, now 44, stands one race away from possibly winning the one trophy he’s chased his whole career. His No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has been fast and consistent all season, with strong playoff runs, wins, and smart strategy.

Still, some fans can’t stop talking about the lawsuit. Since 23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan, is suing NASCAR, a few wonder if that could affect how he’s treated on the track. If Hamlin gets caught speeding or spinning, would NASCAR go easy on him? Could being a team owner influence any official calls?

NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve O’Donnell, quickly shut down that idea. When reporters asked him about possible favoritism, he gave a short, clear answer: “No.” He explained that NASCAR has the technology, cameras, and data to make fair calls. “We have full transparency. It’s a bit absurd to think we’d do anything unfair,” he says.

NASCAR officials say they use multiple camera angles, timing systems, and real-time data to monitor every move during a race. O’Donnell added, “Our focus is always on the rules, not relationships.” He even pointed out that this season has been one of NASCAR’s cleanest when it comes to officiating.

Hamlin agrees. He’s been hit with five speeding penalties this season and accepted every one of them. “I don’t think they’d ever try anything shady. They’ve treated me fairly all year. What happens with 23XI is totally separate from me as a driver.” Hamlin said.

That separation is clear. When Hamlin’s in the car, he’s a driver. When he’s in meetings, he’s a team owner. NASCAR runs the races; Hamlin runs his team. Rules apply the same way to everyone.

A loose wheel or track violation gets flagged, no matter who it is. As the championship race at Phoenix approaches, four drivers will battle for the title, and Hamlin is focused only on speed and performance. O’Donnell trusts the process, and Hamlin trusts the calls.

Hamlin shuts down settlement rumors

After the court wrapped last week, rumors started spreading that 23XI and Front Row Motorsports were close to reaching a deal with NASCAR before the Phoenix race. Several outlets, including The Athletic, suggested the lawsuit could end soon.

During Championship 4 media day, reporter Bob Pockrass asked Hamlin if a settlement was close. Hamlin replied, “I always get updates about everything, but most of what I’ve heard came from the media, not actual talks.” When asked if they were close to an agreement, Hamlin simply said, “No.”

The lawsuit began in October 2024, when 23XI and Front Row refused to sign the new charter deal. They claimed NASCAR’s system was a monopoly that unfairly controlled track access and revenue. In response, NASCAR announced it would revoke its charters for 2025. A federal judge later dismissed NASCAR’s counterclaim, and a full trial is now scheduled for December 1, 2025.

There’s no quick resolution in sight. Hamlin says he’s keeping his focus on racing, while the legal side continues quietly. The media may speculate, but the real updates will take time. Phoenix will decide the champion, and the court will handle the rest later.

For now, Hamlin’s two worlds stay separate: one as a hungry driver chasing his first title, the other as a team co-owner fighting a legal battle. NASCAR is focused on keeping the racing fair and clean. Hamlin is focused on winning. There’s no proof of favoritism, no signs of a deal, and no shortcuts.

As the finale gets closer, the tension builds. Hamlin is chasing the one crown that’s eluded him, while NASCAR wants to end the year with a clean and fair race. The lawsuit may linger, but the track at Phoenix stays clear. The calls will be fair, the racing will be fierce, and the desert will decide the champion.