NASCAR Race Watkins Glen: Full TV Schedule, Ticket Details & Qualifying Order for Truck and Xfinity Races

Watkins Glen International isn’t just a Cup Series playground. It’s been a battleground for epic Truck and Xfinity Series showdowns that have left fans buzzing. The 2.45-mile road course, with its sweeping turns and elevation changes, brings out the best and wildest in NASCAR’s lower series. Back in 2007 and 2008, the Xfinity Series saw pure drama between Marcos Ambrose and Kyle Busch.

In 2007, Busch spun Ambrose late to steal the win, earning a chorus of boos and cementing his “Rowdy” reputation. But Ambrose flipped the script in 2008, dominating for his first NASCAR national series victory and becoming the first Australian to win in the sport. That emotional triumph with JTG Daugherty Racing launched his road-course legend status and proved The Glen’s knack for delivering unforgettable moments.

The Truck Series has its own Glen legacy. After a 21-year hiatus, the series roared back in 2021, and Austin Hill made it count. Battling a rain-shortened race, Hill leaned on track position and slick moves to grab his second straight win, boosting his playoff run with Hattori Racing. The wet chaos showed how far the Truck Series has come, with teams now tackling road courses like pros. Watkins Glen’s mix of high-speed corners and heavy braking zones always keeps drivers on edge. This weekend’s lineup promises more of the same, especially with big names crossing over and a new, softer Goodyear tire shaking things up.

TV Schedule for Truck and Xfinity Races

The Watkins Glen weekend, August 8 to 10, 2025, is packed with action across NASCAR’s series, and the Truck and Xfinity races are must-watch. On Friday, the Truck Series kicks things off with practice and qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET on FS2, followed by the Mission 176 at The Glen at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. The race runs 20-20-32 laps, covering 176.4 miles, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Saturday shifts to the Xfinity Series, with practice and qualifying streaming at 9:30 a.m. ET on the CW App. The Mission 200 at The Glen starts at 3 p.m. ET on CW, with a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. ET, covering 20-20-42 laps for 200.9 miles. Fans can also catch it on MRN and SiriusXM. With sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures expected, it’s a perfect weekend to tune in or head to the track.

Tickets

Getting to Watkins Glen is easier than ever, and there are plenty of ways to snag seats for the Truck and Xfinity races. The official route is through Ticketmaster via NASCAR’s website. You can choose single-day or full-weekend passes for Friday’s Truck and ARCA action, Saturday’s Xfinity race, and Sunday’s Cup Series main event. For those hunting deals, SeatGeek has Xfinity tickets for the Mission 200 starting around $46.

Prices vary by seat location and demand. The Truck Series Mission 176 tickets on TickPick start at just $20, with no hidden fees for transparent pricing. Fans can go mobile with the NASCAR Tracks app, which lets you download and manage tickets right on your phone. Extras like scanner rentals for race radio, parking passes, or fan-access experiences are also up for grabs, making it easy to soak up every second of The Glen’s vibe.

Qualifying Order

The qualifying sessions for the Truck and Xfinity races are stacked with talent, including some Cup Series heavyweights. In the Xfinity Series, Kaz Grala tops Group 1 with a metric score of 40.4 in the No. 24 car, followed by Austin Green (40.1) in the No. 32 and Stefan Parsons (36.1) in the No. 45. Other names to watch include Matt DiBenedetto (No. 99), Daniel Dye (No. 10), and Austin J. Hill (No. 53), all in Group 1. Qualifying starts at 10:35 a.m. ET Saturday on the CW App, setting the stage for the 3 p.m. ET race.

The Truck Series, qualifying at 12:40 p.m. ET Friday on FS2, features Cup stars like Chris Buescher, making his Truck debut in the No. 66 ThorSport Ford, Kyle Busch in the No. 07 Spire Chevy, Ross Chastain in the No. 44 Niece Chevy, and Christopher Bell subbing for Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Halmar Toyota. Young guns like William Sawalich (No. 1), Corey Heim (No. 11), and Brent Crews (No. 70) lead the Truck qualifying order. Connor Zilisch is also pulling triple duty in the No. 45 Niece Chevy. It’s a stacked field, and The Glen’s tricky layout will test them all.