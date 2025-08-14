NASCAR Richmond Weekend: Full TV Schedule, Ticket Details, Qualifying for Truck Race

NASCAR Schedule: Richmond Raceway, often called “America’s Premier Short Track,” has a rich history that began long before it became a mainstay on the NASCAR circuit. Originally known as Strawberry Hill due to the farm that once occupied the land, the track held its first race in 1946 on a half-mile dirt oval. The legendary open-wheel driver Ted Horn won the inaugural event.

While the track hosted some NASCAR-sanctioned events in the late 1940s, the official NASCAR Cup Series didn’t make its debut until 1953. Lee Petty drove a Dodge to victory in that inaugural race, launching a legacy that has seen countless racing legends win at the facility. Since that first race, the track has hosted over 100 NASCAR Cup Series events and has become a favorite among fans and drivers alike for its traditionally tight racing.

A lot has changed since the early days of a half-mile dirt track. Richmond Raceway is now a 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval. In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series, the track is a regular stop for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also made a welcome return to the facility in 2021 after a nearly 20-year absence, cementing Richmond’s status as a top destination for multiple forms of stock car racing.

Feel the adrenaline as NASCAR’s best drivers fight for a playoff spot at ‘America’s Premier Short Track’! The high-stakes Cook Out 400, the second-to-last race of the regular season, is set to electrify Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Your complete guide to the NASCAR schedule: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is set to ignite this weekend as NASCAR descends upon Virginia for a thrilling doubleheader. For the NASCAR Cup Series, it’s the penultimate race of the regular season, the Cook Out 400, a high-stakes 300-mile, 400-lap battle that marks the 137th time the series has graced this historic track.

This year, the Cook Out 400 will be the only chance for fans to see the Cup Series at Richmond, making it an even more exclusive and anticipated event. Fans across the nation can tune into the action on the USA Network, with radio listeners getting full coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Here’s a full rundown of the weekend’s on-track schedule.

Friday, August 15th, the action kicks off with the Truck Series on FS2, starting with practice at 2:05 p.m. ET and qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET. The Cup Series will then take to the track on TruTV for practice at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET. The night’s main event is the Truck Series’ eero 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Saturday, August 16th, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series as they light up the night for the Cook Out 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday, August 17th, the weekend of racing concludes with the ARCA Series at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, where the Springfield 100 will be broadcast on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

You can get tickets for the NASCAR Richmond weekend through several official and third-party vendors. The most direct way is to check with Richmond Raceway’s official website, or with major ticket marketplaces like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. These sites offer a variety of options, including reserved grandstand seats, premium experiences, and even travel packages that include hotel stays and transportation.

When purchasing, you may find different types of tickets available for the full weekend or individual races, such as the Cook Out 400 on Saturday and the eero 250 Truck Series race on Friday. Prices can vary significantly based on the seat location and the specific experience you choose, with the minimum rate being $83.25 and the maximum to $142.08, with options ranging from general admission to exclusive access passes.

Qualifying for the NASCAR schedule: Truck Race

The stakes are incredibly high as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the final race of the regular season. This Friday, the eero 250 will determine who clinches the final playoff spots in a thrilling showdown.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch the broadcast on FS1. Before the green flag waves, teams will face a critical qualifying session, which will be aired at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday. The qualifying order is set by a special metric that combines the owner’s finish from the previous race (70%) with their current owner points position (30%). Each truck will get two laps to post a time, and its fastest lap will determine its official starting position for the race.

Pos. Car No. Drivers Metric Score Group 1 97 Carson Kvapil(i) 59 1 2 41 Matthew Gould 58.7 1 3 74 Caleb Costner 42.2 1 4 67 Ryan Roulette 41.3 1 5 84 Patrick Staropoli(i) 40.4 1 6 6 Norm Benning 39.2 1 7 2 Stephen Mallozzi 33.8 1 8 2 TBA 32.8 1 9 91 Jack Wood 30.3 1 10 5 Toni Breidinger # 28.4 1 11 77 Corey LaJoie 28.2 1 12 33 Frankie Muniz # 27.3 1 13 71 Rajah Caruth 26.9 1 14 22 Clayton Green 26.2 1 15 44 Andres Perez De Lara # 26.1 1 16 15 Tanner Gray 24.4 1 17 99 Ben Rhodes 21.8 1 18 66 Luke Fenhaus 21.7 1 19 16 Christian Eckes(i) 21.3 1 20 76 Spencer Boyd 20.4 2 21 9 Grant Enfinger 18.9 2 22 26 Dawson Sutton # 17.3 2 23 38 Chandler Smith 17 2 24 81 Connor Mosack # 16.6 2 25 88 Matt Crafton 15.1 2 26 13 Jake Garcia 13.8 2 27 1 Brent Crews 13.4 2 28 42 Matt Mills 13.2 2 29 34 Layne Riggs 7.6 2 30 45 Bayley Currey 7.4 2 31 98 Ty Majeski 7.3 2 32 52 Kaden Honeycutt 7 2 33 18 Tyler Ankrum 6.2 2 34 17 Giovanni Ruggiero 6 2 35 7 Sammy Smith(i) 5.7 2 36 19 Daniel Hemric 2.6 2 37 11 Corey Heim 1 2

For Front Row Motorsports and Kaulig Racing, respectively, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger will be making their 100th career Cup start in the Saturday race. Meanwhile, it will be the first time for Chase Elliott to be placed outside the top 20 due to his 26th-place finish last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney will make his 350th consecutive Cup start Saturday at Richmond, the fifth-longest active streak in the series.