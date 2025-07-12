NASCAR Rumor: Roger Penske Signs Young Prodigy in Unexpected Silly Season Move

NASCAR’s Silly Season never fails to deliver jaw-dropping twists, and this year is no different. From Brad Keselowski’s 2021 leap from Team Penske to co-owning RFK Racing, to Kyle Busch’s shocking 2022 exit from Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing, and Kevin Harvick’s 2023 retirement paving the way for Josh Berry in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford, the offseason churn keeps fans on edge.

As The Athletic once put it, “NASCAR Silly Season is driven as much by money and manufacturer politics as by driver speed.” With charter values soaring and Cup seats scarce, every move sends shockwaves across the Xfinity and Truck Series, where young guns like Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, and Carson Kvapil are clawing for their shot at the big leagues.

Now, a fresh rumor’s got the NASCAR world buzzing, straight from Roger Penske’s powerhouse camp. Whispers of a bold signing are making the rounds, and it’s not just any driver—it’s a curveball that’s got everyone guessing. With Team Penske’s storied history and knack for spotting talent, this move could shake up the 2026 season in a big way.

Penske’s mystery signing sparks speculation

On this week’s Closing Laps podcast, the hosts dropped a bombshell: Team Penske has reportedly signed a prominent Xfinity Series driver, but here’s the kicker it’s not a Ford-sponsored driver. The revelation that Penske poached someone from another manufacturer rules out Ford Performance stars like Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and the Sieg brothers.

Cameron, a former crew member of a NASCAR team, shared about this rumor on the podcast. “I’m not going to say who because I want people to figure about who they want, who they think works or drives in the Xfinity. I mean there will probably be a couple of people in the sport that know it, but other than, there’s and he doesn’t drive a Ford.”

It also eliminates Harrison Burton, recently cut from the Penske-adjacent Wood Brothers’ No. 21, and Connor Zilisch, who’s locked in with Trackhouse for their No. 99 Cup ride in 2026. So, who’s the mystery driver? Penske shut down their Xfinity program after 2021 when Austin Cindric moved to Cup, replacing Keselowski. Without a developmental driver, the program went dormant, but this signing could signal a 2026 reboot or a straight shot to Cup. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are locked in, but Austin Cindric’s seat might be shaky after his father, Tim, was fired post-Indy 500 in 2025.

Josh Berry’s Wood Brothers deal, tied to Penske and Ford, could also be vulnerable. The signing’s secrecy, paired with Penske’s history of bold moves, like signing Logano in 2009, has fans and insiders buzzing about who could be next to wear the Penske colors. It is worth noting that a lot of things do depend on the lawsuit; 23XI Racing and FRM have taken NASCAR to court over charter disagreements. But, with the latest developments, it seems that both teams could be forced to field open cars, thus essentially putting their charters on the market.

Even if all six charters are not made available, NASCAR could overtake the two Stewart-Haas Racing charters. This allows the teams to make moves that, if not for Team Penske, other potential candidates like Legacy Motor Club or RFK Racing could pounce on this opportunity. This opens the door not just for Penske-signed driver, but other candidates who are looking to graduate out of the Xfinity and Truck Series. However, poaching a talented young driver from the rival camp is indeed a big deal.

Who could be the secret Penske driver?

The rumor mill’s in overdrive, and a few Xfinity names stand out. Nick Sanchez, an underdog with Big Machine Racing, fits the bill. His Atlanta Truck Series win a few years back showed promise, but his Xfinity results have been mixed, and his team lacks a Cup pipeline. Sanchez’s fiery streak, seen in on-track spats, might raise questions about his readiness. Penske took a chance on a young, hot-headed Logano, but Sanchez’s emotional maturity could be a hurdle. Still, his hunger to reach the Cup Series makes him a candidate if Penske sees untapped potential.

Taylor Gray, a Joe Gibbs Racing rookie, has turned heads in 2025, outshining teammate William Sawalich. He was in contention at Martinsville before a late tangle with Sammy Smith. With JGR’s Cup lineup, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin, looking set, Gray might need to jump ship for a Cup shot. Penske’s resources and manufacturer ties could be the perfect landing spot for the young driver’s race-winning speed.

However, Jesse Love is also make up for a great choice. He might not be a seasoned driver, but he has been consistent and has two wins already on superspeedway like Daytona and Talladega. RCR have got their hands full at the moment, and even if there’s a charter on the market, they aren’t the favorite to go on aggressive expansion. Kyle Busch just signed an extension, and Austin Dillon pretty much has his place secured, so the earliest Love can find himself in an RCR car is 2027, which might be late for him.

Jimmie Johnson mentioned him on his podcast, and there’s been a rumor about LMC eyeing a move for Love back to the Toyota camp once they get their third charter. The young driver won the ARCA Series as a TRD driver, so he is indeed a good prospect. Then there is Corey Heim, but he is linked to 23XI Racing and has signed a developmental contract. Who knows, there is a buyout clause that Team Penske can trigger to get hold of him. Love and Heim are the two candidates who are Cup-ready, but do not have a clear path.