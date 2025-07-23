NASCAR’s Executive VP Drops 9-Word Update on 2026 Schedule Amidst Mexico City Uncertainty

The excitement from this season’s Viva México 250 is still echoing, but a cloud of uncertainty looms over next year! When the race hit Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 15, 2025, the action was pure Hollywood from start to finish. Shane van Gisbergen stole the show, leading 60 of 100 laps through shifting weather and proving why this event carves its place in history.

That mid-race wheel-to-wheel pass on lap 52 against Christopher Bell brought the high-altitude drama to life, the kind of moment that sticks with you. Bell clawed from 31st to second, while Chase Elliott muscled into third, and local hero Daniel Suárez briefly surged to the lead. This surge sparked a wild eruption of cheers and Mexican flags waving as the grandstands came alive.

The electricity wasn’t just on track. Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez turned into a vibrant fiesta under overcast skies and drizzle, with fans dancing in the aisles and lighting up social media with their passion. Van Gisbergen called the crowd “incredible,” Bell raved about the atmosphere, and Elliott dubbed it “awesome” with “fans who were wonderful,” marking it as a season highlight. But maybe all that good wasn’t enough, because news has come from a top NASCAR executive about next year at Mexico, and spoilers ahead, it’s not looking promising.

2026 won’t see the Mexico race?

NASCAR’s 2025 return to Mexico City was a smash hit, but fans hoping for an encore in 2026 might need to brace for disappointment. Despite the roaring crowds and glowing reviews, the race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is hanging in the balance for next year’s schedule. Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy dropped an update that has everyone talking: “We don’t have anything to share on 2026 plans for Mexico City yet. We anticipate the schedule will be out in the next few weeks.” While the original deal was pitched as multi-year, it turns out it doesn’t lock in an annual race. NASCAR holds the option to return based on scheduling, logistics, and market buzz.

The reason for this uncertainty is a tangled mess. The Cup Series’ already jam-packed 38-week calendar leaves little wiggle room, with haulers and crews stretched thin by tight turnarounds. Tossing in an international stop like Mexico City, even if it’s closer than some think, piles on logistical headaches. During the 2025 event, hauler drivers faced grueling multi-day hauls from Detroit, exposing strain and operational hiccups that could worsen in a second year without big fixes.

Fitting Mexico City into NASCAR’s lone off-week around Easter sounded clever at first, but it’s proving tricky. Shuffling early races or risking back-to-back travel marathons has met pushback from the garage and executives, who are worried about burnout and car prep. This is especially true for a road course event with its own specialized demands. Then there’s the venue clash. In 2026, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is booked solid with the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 5 and Formula 1 on November 1. That leaves slim pickings for NASCAR’s weekend slot. Local infrastructure, though top-notch, might buckle under back-to-back global events, making approval a tough sell.

Some insiders see this as NASCAR playing the long game. Pausing Mexico in 2026 could build toward a sturdier return, maybe in 2027, with over 90% domestic attendance from the 2025 race showing serious market potential. Critics, however, wonder if NASCAR is stretching too thin by eyeing U.S. markets over international leaps. For now, Mexico City’s 2026 spot looks shaky, but the door remains open for a smarter comeback down the line.

Ty Dillon recounts experiencing hell in Mexico

Shifting gears, Ty Dillon has been riding a Cinderella wave this season with his NASCAR In-Season Challenge run. He climbed from the lowest seed to the Championship Round at Indianapolis after leaving Richard Childress Racing. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, especially during the Viva Mexico 250. Before the Challenge kicked off, the Cup Series headed south of the border for the first points race outside the U.S. since 1958, and it turned into a rough ride for the 33-year-old Kaulig Racing driver.

Health woes hit hard, as he shared in a chat with The Athletic. “I did it in reverse order—I had the stomach flu Wednesday night, the night before we flew out. I actually got sick in the airport while we were all sitting at the terminal at Charlotte Douglas. I was still going through the full motions of the stomach bug—coming out both ends,” he explained. That 14-hour trek from Charlotte to Mexico City was “very miserable,” though he managed some sleep that night. Things went sideways the next day.

“In practice, I was finally hungry and made a really bad decision. I had the tacos they had made for everybody in the garage from local restaurant Tacos Atarantados. The tacos were amazing, but my stomach was still messed up. So I was in the car, and that was the first time I felt like, ‘I’m gonna make a mess inside the car.’ I just didn’t know what side it was going to come out of,” Dillon said.

Looking back, he admitted those tacos were hands down the best he’s ever had, but might not have been worth the misery. “I went back the next day and got them. And I got them Sunday, too,” he said. “So I would not pass on those tacos again. It wasn’t worth the feeling I had inside the race car, but the tacos were worth it. They did not deter me after that.” Starting 28th, he finished 33rd in Mexico City, kicking off two straight 33rd-place runs before bouncing back with an eighth at Atlanta in the Challenge’s opener.