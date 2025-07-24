NASCAR Schedule Brickyard: Lineup, Practice, Qualifying, Tickets, Where & How to Watch

Get ready to shift gears because this weekend marks a notable turn in the Cup Series as the spotlight moves from Dover Motor Speedway to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Brickyard 400! The series rolls into the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG, set for July 27, 2025.

After leaning on the road-course layout in recent years, the Cup Series is back on the traditional 2.5-mile oval. That layout was last raced in 2020, and its return brings the classic Brickyard vibe back to life.

Kyle Larson, the 2024 Brickyard 400 winner who edged out a dramatic NASCAR Overtime finish, returns to IMS hungry for back-to-back victories. Larson snatched the checkered flag last year, outdueling Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney in a tense overtime showdown.

As the defending champ, he brings a mix of confidence and experience. Now one of just four active IMS oval winners, he joins Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet as record-setting frontrunners. They’re all aiming to add another crown jewel to their trophy case. With all that buildup, here are the details to ensure no moment slips by.

Qualifying, practice, and lineup

The Brickyard weekend kicks off with a packed schedule to get the engines roaring. On Friday, the action starts with Xfinity practice at 12 PM ET on the CW App, followed by ARCA practice and qualifying at 1 PM ET. Cup practice begins at 1:05 PM ET on truTV. Later in the day, Truck and ARCA action take center stage with Truck practice and qualifying at 3:05 PM ET, the ARCA 150 at 5:39 PM ET, and the Truck 60-60-80 race at 8:17 PM ET, both airing on FS1.

The weather might throw a curveball, with highs in the 80s, a 50% chance of rain overall, and 30% expected in the afternoon. Saturday heats up with Xfinity qualifying at 1 PM ET on the CW App, Cup qualifying at 2:35 PM ET on truTV, and the Xfinity 30-30-40 race at 4:50 PM ET on the CW App. Temperatures will climb into the 90s with a 40% risk of rain. Sunday crowns it all with the Cup 50-50-60 race at 2:20 PM ET on TNT, again in the 90s with a 40% chance of rain.

The entry lineup for the Cup Series features a full 36-car field led by Kyle Larson, the defending Brickyard 400 champion in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports ride. Other front-runners include Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and rookie standout Riley Herbst. With the oval’s history and the Next Gen car in play, this lineup promises a showdown that’s well worth watching.

Tickets, and where to watch

For those hoping to catch the action live, ticket details are rolling in. The IMS ticket office is open weekdays from 9 AM to 5 PM ET at 317-492-6700. Fans can also visit indymotorspeedway.com for updates. Pricing begins at $45 for general admission. Day-specific parking options range from $20 to $125, while camping or RV passes stretch from $165 to $1,200. The track also offers family-friendly perks, including a Thursday night Hauler Parade, kid zones, and mobile app guides to help entertain younger fans.

For viewers tuning in from home, the broadcast plan is set. Friday practice airs at 1:05 PM ET and Saturday qualifying follows at 2:35 PM ET, both on truTV. Sunday’s Brickyard 400 will air at 2:00 PM ET on TNT, with announcers Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte calling the action.

Streaming options include HBO Max for select sessions, the CW App for Xfinity events, and FS1 for Truck coverage. Radio fans can tune in to the IMS Radio Network or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for complete Cup Series coverage. Whether you’re trackside or watching from home, this Brickyard 400 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event.