NASCAR Schedule Michigan 2025: Where to Watch, Line-Up, Purse, Tickets, Weather and Tailgating Rules

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is set to deliver a weekend of high-octane thrills from June 6-8, 2025! This iconic 2-mile D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan, will host the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, alongside action-packed events from the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Known for its wide racing surface and high-speed battles, Michigan has been a fan-favorite track since it hosted its first FireKeepers Casino 400 in 1969, with David Pearson taking the inaugural win. Last year, Tyler Reddick celebrated in Victory Lane after a dramatic overtime finish, and with a massive purse and a stacked field, this year’s race is shaping up to be another classic.

Whether you’re heading to the track or watching from home, ensure you make the most of the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend. From the full schedule, including practice and qualifying sessions, to the lineup, broadcast details, ticket options, and essential fan info like weather and tailgating rules, we’ve got you covered.

Full Weekend Schedule

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend at Michigan International Speedway kicks off on Friday, June 6, with a full day of on-track action. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets things started with practice at 1:00 PM ET, followed by the ARCA Menards Series practice at 2:00 PM ET and qualifying at 3:05 PM ET to set the field for the Henry Ford Health 200. The green flag drops for the ARCA Menards Series main event, the Henry Ford Health 200, at 5:00 PM ET, giving fans a taste of the speed and competition that Michigan is known for.

Saturday, June 7, ramps up the excitement with a packed day of action. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts with qualifying at 8:05 AM ET to determine the starting lineup for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, which begins at 12:00 PM ET. Later that day, the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for practice at 9:30 AM ET, giving drivers a chance to fine-tune their setups on the 2-mile oval with its 18-degree banking in the turns, followed by qualifying at 10:40 AM ET to set the grid for Sunday’s main event.

Sunday, June 8, is race day for the FireKeepers Casino 400, with the green flag waving at 2:00 PM ET for 200 laps of high-speed racing. The 36 drivers will battle across 400 miles, with the track’s 12-degree banking on the frontstretch and 5-degree banking on the backstretch promising plenty of passing opportunities.

Line-Up

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Michigan International Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 36 cars registered for the race, with no open entries. While there are no open entries for now, we could see them come up in future races, now that 23XI Racing and FRM have lost the injunctions.

While the official starting lineup will be determined after Saturday’s qualifying session, fans can expect a star-studded field, including defending race winner Tyler Reddick, who led the restart in overtime last year to claim victory. Other names to watch include William Byron, who’s been a consistent contender this season, and Ryan Blaney, who’s coming fresh out of a victory at Nashville. With no open entries, the competition will be tight, as every driver in the field has earned their spot in this prestigious event.

Where to Watch

Don’t miss a moment of the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend, whether you’re at the track or tuning in from home! On Friday, June 6, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, followed by ARCA Menards Series practice and qualifying, along with the ARCA Menards Series 200 race going green, will all be available live on FS2. Saturday, June 7, keeps the excitement rolling with Truck Series qualifying on FS1, followed by the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying on Prime Video. The Truck Series race starts live on FOX. The main event, the FireKeepers Casino 400, goes green on Sunday, with live coverage on Prime Video, ensuring fans can catch every lap of the 200-lap showdown.

Purse, Tickets, Weather, and Tailgating Rules

The stakes are high at the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400, with a massive purse of $11,055,250 up for grabs, a significant increase from last year’s $7,902,750, as reported by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. This payout includes bonuses based on past performance, contingency awards, and year-end points, making every position on the track a costly battle for the 36 drivers competing. Whether it’s a veteran like Kyle Busch or a rising star like Tyler Reddick, the winner’s share of this hefty prize will be a game-changer for their season.

Tickets are on sale now for the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend, offering options for every type of fan to experience Michigan International Speedway. General admission tickets start at $49 for adults, with kids 12 and under free on Friday and Saturday, and just $10 on Sunday. For a more exclusive vibe, the Michigan International Speedway Premier Experience or Trackside Supreme Experience packages provide premium access, including behind-the-scenes opportunities. Group ticket packages are also available for corporate outings or family gatherings, ensuring everyone can join the fun. Visit the MIS website to grab your tickets and secure your spot in the stands.

The weather in Michigan looks mostly favorable, but fans should come prepared. Friday, June 6, will be partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees, cooling to 74 degrees at the ARCA race start with a 6% chance of rain. Saturday, June 7, stays cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and light winds. Sunday, June 8, brings partly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, and a high of 77 degrees.

Tailgating at Michigan International Speedway is a cherished tradition, but there are important rules to follow for a safe and fun experience. Be prepared for enhanced vehicle and person searches, which may include K-9 units, and familiarize yourself with the generator policy if bringing one. All campsites are reserved, so display your campsite pass in your window upon arrival and keep it visible throughout your stay. Michigan International Speedway politely asks that tent and awning stakes be marked, reflectors be on bicycles, fire lanes remain open, fires be off the ground in a contained fire ring at least 10 feet from vehicles or structures, parking be 50 feet from water stations, and the speed limit of 10 mph be observed. There’s a limit of one steering wheel and eight people per campsite, with camping units at least 4 feet apart.