NASCAR Schedule 2026 Revealed: Everything to Know About The Reported Race Slate

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule just dropped, and it’s shaking things up in a big way. Fans are in for a wild ride with a mix of fresh venues, returning favorites, and a championship finale that’s got everyone talking. From a street race on a Navy base to a new playoff structure, here’s the lowdown on what’s coming, straight from Jordan Bianchi’s mouth.

Kicking things off, the season starts February 1 with the Clash exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 15. After 36 points-paying races and a couple of showcases, the season wraps November 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That’s a huge deal. Homestead hasn’t hosted the championship since 2019, and it’s taking over from Phoenix as NASCAR begins rotating its finale to different tracks each year. Fans who’ve been clamoring for Homestead’s return are probably doing a happy dance.

The biggest curveball? A street course at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, set for June 21. NASCAR’s building a temporary circuit on an active military base, blending high-speed racing with a patriotic backdrop for the Navy’s 250th anniversary. It’s a bold move that replaces the Chicago Street Course, which won’t return in 2026. Another surprise is Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, roaring back after a six-year absence. That’s a win for fans who missed the 1.5-miler’s action.

To make room, NASCAR’s hitting pause on Mexico City and the Chicago Street Course. Mexico City’s 2025 race was historic, the first international Cup points event since the 1950s, but logistics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup pushed it off the schedule. Both venues could pop back up in 2027. Other tweaks include Watkins Glen shifting to Mother’s Day weekend in May, a big jump from its usual August slot. New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s out of the playoffs, now slotted as the second-to-last regular-season race, giving teams a different postseason vibe.

Teams will catch a break with a second off-weekend in early August, a relief after 2025’s brutal 28-race grind. And Iowa Speedway? Safe and sound for August 9, backed by sellout crowds and solid sponsors. With 38 events, including two non-points showcases, the 2026 slate balances tradition with some serious flair. The full schedule’s expected to be official soon, but this lineup’s locked in and ready to roll.

Date Venue Broadcaster Sunday, Feb. 1 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Foxx/FS1 Sunday, Feb. 15 Daytona 500 Foxx/FS1 Sunday, Feb. 22 EchoPark (Atlanta) Foxx/FS1 Sunday, March 1 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) Foxx/FS1 Sunday, March 8 Phoenix Foxx/FS1 Sunday, March 15 Las Vegas Foxx/FS1 Sunday, March 22 Darlington Foxx/FS1 Sunday, March 29 Martinsville Foxx/FS1 Sunday, April 5 Off Weekend (Easter) Foxx/FS1

Sunday, April 12 Bristol Foxx/FS1 Sunday, April 19 Kansas Foxx/FS1 Sunday, April 26 Talladega Foxx/FS1 Sunday, May 3 Texas Foxx/FS1 Sunday, May 10 Watkins Glen Foxx/FS1 Sunday, May 17 All-Stars Race (Dover) Foxx/FS1 Sunday, May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Amazon Prime Video Sunday, May 31 Nashville Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 7 Michigan Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 14 Pocono Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, June 21 San Diego Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 28 Sonoma TNT Sunday, July 5 Chicagoland TNT Sunday, July 12 EchoPark (Atlanta) TNT Sunday, July 19 North Wilkesboro TNT Sunday, July 26 Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis) TNT Sunday, Aug. 2 Off Weekend TNT Sunday, Aug. 9 Iowa NBC/USA Sunday, Aug. 15 Richmond NBC/USA Sunday, Aug.23 New Hampshire NBC/USA

Sunday, Aug.29 Daytona (regular-season finale) NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington (playoff opener) NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 13 World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) NBC/USA Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol (Round 1 elimination race) NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 27 Kansas NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 4 Las Vegas NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 11 Charlotte Roval (Round 2 elimination race) NBC/USA Sunday, Oct 18 Phoenix NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 25 Talladega NBC/USA Sunday, Nov. 1 Martinsville (Round 3 Elimination race) NBC/USA

Sunday Nov. 8 Homestead (Championship race) NBC/USA

Odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400

As the 2025 regular season winds down, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona looms large, and the stakes are sky-high. Tyler Reddick called his P34 at Richmond the “worst-case scenario” after Daniel Suarez bumped Ty Gibbs into him, sending the No. 45 Toyota into the wall and putting his playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Reddick is now just 29 points ahead of Alex Bowman, who sits 16th. A first-time winner at Daytona could knock Reddick out of the postseason if someone leapfrogs him on points. Team Penske is looking strong after a monster Richmond showing, with Ryan Blaney (P3), Joey Logano (P4 from last), and Austin Cindric (P5) sweeping the top five. It was their first such feat since July 2021.

BetOnline Sportsbook gives Logano the best odds at +1000, with Cindric at +1100 and Blaney at +1200. William Byron and Chase Elliott follow at +1200 each, while Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and others sit at +1600. RFK Racing is struggling. Chris Buescher’s P30 and Ryan Preece’s P35 at Richmond, due to brake issues, hurt badly, and Brad Keselowski needs a win to make the playoffs.

For picks, Austin Cindric stands out at +1100, with a Daytona win and three top-10s in his last seven starts there. Kyle Busch (+1600) could snap his skid, boasting four top-10s in his last seven Daytona races. Alex Bowman (+2500) is a sleeper, with a series-best 11.6 average finish on superspeedways and six top-10s in his last eight starts, including a P2 at Richmond. Daytona is anyone’s race, and these drivers are ready to pounce.