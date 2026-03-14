NASCAR Star Handed Rare Gift from Red Bull F1, Leaving Fans in Awe

Essentials Inside The Story Former Malcolm in the Middle actor turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz recently received a rare and special gift linked to Red Bull’s F1 team.

Muniz shared the moment with fans on social media

The post ultimately left fans in awe, with many congratulating Muniz

Everyone enjoys receiving gifts, and that was certainly the case for actor-turned-racing driver Frankie Muniz. He recently received a surprise that left him absolutely thrilled. The Red Bull F1 team gifted him a piece of racing history that few ever get to see up close, let alone have delivered to their home. The special gesture was made possible through the team’s partnership with Ford Motor Company, which made the moment even more fitting since Muniz races Ford cars in NASCAR.

Frankie Muniz was thrilled with the gift from Red Bull

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Frankie Muniz received a life-size Red Bull Formula 1 car gifted by Red Bull Racing. Speaking about the present, he said on Instagram, “Yo, it is Frankie Muniz here, and I just got an incredible special delivery from Red Bull. They brought the F1 car to my house. This is insane! On March 14th, you are not going to want to miss the Red Bull Show Run presented by Ford Racing in downtown Phoenix. It’s going to be an absolute blast. The cars are going to be there. You are not going to want to miss it; be there.”

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So what is this Red Bull Show Run? In a nutshell, it is a way to bring fans closer to Red Bull-sponsored cars and even bikes. This particular show run is powered by Ford Racing, who are major partners to Red Bull. Over here, the show run will travel across various locations in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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The latest destination is Phoenix in Arizona, where the Red Bull F1 cars and Racing Bulls F1 cars will be showcased. Before this, the show ran in San Francisco and will head to Atlanta in the future. However, the latest news is that the Atlanta showrun has been postponed.

While Muniz won’t be present at the event, the Red Bull gift will make him feel part of it. Unfortunately, the show run will not feature drivers like Max Verstappen. He is all the way in China, preparing for the Grand Prix, along with teammate Isack Hadjar and the Racing Bulls drivers. Nevertheless, there will be other drivers who will get in the show cars and perform demo runs for the fans in Phoenix.

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NASCAR fans reacted to the actor-driver’s presence

Of course, many fans were incredibly impressed by Red Bull’s generosity towards the Malcolm in the Middle star. One fan expressed some wishful thinking: “can’t wait to see this outside our house too. ” Someone else was familiar with the showrunner and hoped to see Muniz at the event: “Ayyy, I’m working the event id die if I saw you there.”

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Naturally, the inevitable question was about Frankie Muniz trying out the car. One fan asked, “Are you going to race? That’s a great car, but I’m Mexican, and here it’s all Checo Pérez. Blessings, Malcom.” There were also a few jokes cracked at Muniz’s expense: “Red Bull be like ‘Malcolm in the Middle.’ “All in all, though, people were truly excited for the actor: ‘Happy for you, Frankie! I’m so excited to meet you next month in Houston.”

Frankie Muniz is currently in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Truck Series. Driving for Team Reaume in the #33 Truck, he has completed three races so far. Now, he has a bit of a break until March 21st, when the Truck Series heads to Darlington.

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Unfortunately, the Cup Series and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Series do not have the same luxury. Instead, the two national series are in Las Vegas for the upcoming race weekend. Coming back to Frankie Muniz, though, he is also expected to compete full-time in the SRO GT4 America Series with co-driver Tyler Stone. Add to that, he’s shooting for the Malcolm in the Middle reboot TV series, which is obviously accommodating his racing schedule.