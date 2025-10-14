NASCAR Team Part Ways With Cup Star Ahead of 2026, Leaving Hopes for Kyle Busch

It was a rain-shortened Cup Series race win, but that didn’t make it any less special for Justin Haley. For a 20-year-old just three races deep into NASCAR’s top tourney, the occasion also marked his team, Spire Motorsports’, first-ever Cup victory—that, too, at Daytona. Fanfare was high, and so was hope that the driver-team duo would make a difference. Unfortunately, not everything is meant to last. Six years after that rainy evening and just 13 months after his second stint with the team, Haley sits 31st in the points standings with a future that’s just as worrisome.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement after parting ways with the 26-year-old. “Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner. He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.” The same statement was also shared in a post on Spire’s official Instagram account.

Haley’s departure comes after an underwhelming 2025 campaign. In his first full season with Spire, he struggled to match the pace of teammates Michael McDowell (21st) and Carson Hocevar (23rd), and his performance lagged even after Spire parted ways with championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers in April. Initially, Childers had been paired with Haley to harness his potential, but the pairing lasted just nine races. After Childers’ exit, Haley was reunited with former crew chief Ryan Sparks, and still, results failed to improve, with only one top-10 finish in 24 races since the split.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s logged over 332 starts across Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks, with one Cup win, six top-5s, and 18 top-10s in 171 starts. He’s one of just 41 drivers to have wins across all three national series, with four in Xfinity and three in Trucks. Haley also made the Championship 4 in both Xfinity (2020) and Trucks (2018), while juggling full Xfinity schedules and 34 starts for Spire from 2019-2020, then went full-time at Kaulig in 2022 before circling back to Spire in September 2024. At 26, he’s respected for his versatility but remains under the radar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spire Motorsports (@spiremotorsport) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spire’s parting with Haley feels like the end of an era. He was there from the start, helping the team find its footing in a Cup field stacked with giants. Haley grew up in the No. 7, from teen prospect to proven talent. His tenure coincided with key milestones, including Spire’s first Cup Series pole with Michael McDowell at Las Vegas in 2025, and his own 18 top-10 finishes with the team underscored the driver’s capability even amid team instability.

Spire’s move is a reset, but it’s bittersweet. Haley’s Daytona triumph in 2019 was the team’s first Cup win, a milestone that proved they belonged. The No. 7 team, however, went through significant turmoil in 2025, including staff changes and crew chief upheaval, which further complicated Haley’s efforts to consistently perform.

AD

Now, with 2026 on the horizon, Spire is scouting for the next chapter. Two prominent drivers who could be strong candidates are Kyle Busch and Daniel Suárez, both of whom find themselves at career crossroads.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Strong contenders for Spire’s No. 7 Seat

Kyle Busch has faced challenges at Richard Childress Racing (RCR) during the 2025 season. Despite being a two-time Cup Series champion, Busch has yet to secure a win this year, and his frustrations were evident when team owner Richard Childress expressed dissatisfaction over the team’s performance. With RCR’s struggles and Busch’s desire for a competitive environment, a move to Spire Motorsports could provide a fresh start and the opportunity to contend for victories.

Daniel Suárez, on the other hand, is set to leave Trackhouse Racing after the 2025 season. The team announced that they would part ways. The 33-year-old has already won two Cup races and remains motivated to prove himself after an uneven stint at Trackhouse. His recent success, including a win at Atlanta in 2024, and his desire for a team with winning potential make him a strong fit for Spire. Multiple sources have indicated he is the leading candidate for the No. 7 seat, offering both experience and the ability to contribute immediately to the team’s competitive goals.

Both drivers bring valuable experience and a track record of success to the table. As Spire Motorsports looks to fill the No. 7 seat, Busch and Suárez are among the top contenders to consider for the 2026 season.