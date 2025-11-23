NASCAR Threatened to Be Exposed 11 Years After Court Case for Banning Cup Star

Jeremy Mayfield hasn’t raced in the Cup Series since 2009, when a failed drug test turned his world upside down and ended with an indefinite ban. He fought NASCAR in court for years, lost, and faded from the spotlight.

Now, more than eleven years after the judges ruled against him, Mayfield is teasing the biggest comeback of all: a full-blown tell-all backed by 5WideMedia that could drag NASCAR’s darkest chapters back into the light.

Mayfield and 5WideMedia drop the bomb

It started with two little words from 5WideMedia:

“Stay tuned.”

That was enough to send fans into a frenzy, but then they reposted an old Dave Despain segment about Tim Richmond’s shady 1980s drug test ban, and the message was crystal clear.

Richmond was a superstar who got run out of the sport over what many still call rigged results. Pair that with Mayfield’s own story, and it feels like 5WideMedia is gearing up for a no-holds-barred look at NASCAR’s history of silencing drivers who step out of line.

Mayfield has never stopped saying he was wronged. He tested positive in 2009, but he has always insisted it was his prescribed Adderall mixed with Claritin D, nothing illegal. He has called the testing process broken, the lab biased, and the whole punishment unfair.

In a blistering Newsweek interview, he went as far as saying NASCAR is “capable of anything.” He claims he was never given a real chance to clear his name, and that plenty of other drivers stayed quiet because they were scared of the same hammer coming down on them.

Life got even uglier in 2011 when police raided his house, found meth and allegedly stolen property, and charged him. Mayfield has denied it all, calling the raid part of a bigger vendetta to keep him buried. At 56, he is still racing and winning on short tracks, but the scars from that era are deep.

If this 5WideMedia project happens, it will not be a gentle stroll down memory lane. It will be Mayfield finally getting the mic for as long as he wants to talk about power, testing, fear, and what he believes was a conspiracy to end his career. And with NASCAR already bleeding from its own lawsuit leaks right now, the timing could not be more explosive.

While Mayfield sharpens his knives for a potential 2026 exposé, NASCAR is busy bleeding in public from its own lawsuit mess. The latest bombshell hit just days before the December 1, 2025, trial: leaked 2023 texts from former president Steve Phelps trashing Richard Childress in ways nobody expected to see in writing.

Kenny Wallace left stunned as more NASCAR messages come to light

Kenny Wallace could not believe his eyes when he read them on Coffee with Kenny. He kept stopping, shaking his head, and asking the camera, “Should I repeat that?” before quoting Phelps word for word: Childress is an “idiot,” a “dinosaur,” a “malcontent,” a “total a** clown,” and worst of all, a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR” who “needs to be taken out back and flogged.”

It all started because Childress went on SiriusXM and dared to ask who a new media deal would actually help. He pointed out he could build fourteen old Cup cars for the price of seven Next Gen cars and basically said the math didn’t add up for owners.

That sent Steve Phelps and chief revenue officer Brian Herbst into a private texting meltdown during a charter meeting. Phelps told Childress to sell his charter and get out if he did not like it, then unloaded every insult in the book.

Wallace repeated the worst lines over and over, stunned that the guy who used to run NASCAR would talk that way about one of the sport’s true builders, the man who gave Dale Earnhardt his rides and kept RCR alive for half a century. Phelps reportedly called Childress later to say he didn’t mean it, but the texts are now public forever, sitting in court filings for the whole world to read.

With the antitrust trial about to start, these leaks are pouring gas on an already raging fire. Teams are accusing NASCAR of acting like a monopoly, and now everyone gets to see how leadership really talked about the people who helped make the sport what it is.

Mayfield, watching all this from the sideline, must feel like the perfect storm: the same organization that crushed him is now tearing itself apart in public. If his 5WideMedia project lands while this trial is still burning, the two stories could feed off each other and force NASCAR to answer for decades of behavior all at once.