NASCAR 25 Controversy: Fans Left Infuriated With Release Date Announcement

Stock car racing fans have been itching for a proper NASCAR video game for years. So when NASCAR and iRacing dropped the bombshell on Thursday that NASCAR 25 would hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 14, with a PC release on Steam to follow later, the excitement was palpable — but so was the frustration. This isn’t just another game. It’s the first simulation-style NASCAR console title since 2021 and the first of any kind since the arcade-style NASCAR Arcade Rush in 2023.

Packed with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR 25 promises to let players race as or against real drivers across all four series. The real kicker? A beefy Career Mode that lets gamers build their driver, customize vehicles, manage contracts, and claw their way from a small-time ARCA garage to Cup Series glory. It’s the kind of deep, immersive experience fans have been dreaming of since classics like NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona and NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup ruled the gaming world over 20 years ago.

iRacing, stepping up as the publisher for the first time after snagging the NASCAR license from Motorsport Games, brings a stellar reputation from its online racing sims. The dev team is stacked with veterans from fan-favorite titles like NASCAR Racing 2003 and the NASCAR Thunder series. That has fans buzzing about the potential for something truly special.

Despite the grumbling, there’s no denying NASCAR 25 carries the weight of a legacy. This isn’t just a game. It’s a chance to revive the glory days of NASCAR gaming, when titles like NASCAR Racing 2003 had fans glued to their screens, drafting at Daytona or battling at Bristol. The inclusion of ARCA alongside the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series is a nod to the sport’s grassroots roots. It lets players live the full journey from small-town tracks to the big leagues.

The Career Mode, with its focus on strategy and team-building, promises to capture the grind and glory of racing life. It mirrors the friendships and rivalries that define NASCAR’s soul. The October 14 release might feel like a late pit stop, but it’s still a shot at redemption. iRacing has the talent and the passion to deliver something special, and that Gamescom reveal in August could be the spark that reignites the fanbase.

But the October 14 release date? That’s where the wheels start to wobble. Across Reddit and social media, reactions range from hyped-up cheers to outright fury. Some fans are thrilled about the game’s ambition, while others are fuming over its late-season arrival and lack of gameplay footage. Let’s dive into the chaos and unpack why this announcement has sparked such a wild mix of emotions.

Fan Reactions are like a Pit Road Pile-Up

The NASCAR 25 announcement hit Reddit like a last-lap pass, and the reactions are a wild mix of cheers and jeers. Fans are tearing into the release plan, and their comments cut straight to the heart of the controversy. Here’s the raw feedback, paired with why it’s stirring up so much noise.

One fan vented, “A release for PC on Steam will be planned at a later date.” For PC gamers, this is like getting spun out on the final turn. NASCAR 25 launches October 14 for PS5 and Xbox, but PC players are left in limbo with no firm date. iRacing has done this before with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24, which took five months to hit Steam after consoles. Fans fear a similar wait this time. Given iRacing’s roots in PC sim racing, sidelining their core audience feels like a baffling move. The silence on a Steam release date only fuels the frustration. PC racers want to know why they’re stuck in the pits while console players hit the track.

Another chimed in, “LETS GO0000! Honestly hope that they give a free 2026 update since it’s releasing so late into the season…” This fan’s half-thrilled, half-worried vibe captures the mood perfectly. The October 14 drop means NASCAR 25 arrives with just a few weeks left in the 2025 NASCAR season, leaving players with a game that feels outdated almost immediately. Fans point to NASCAR ’15 Victory Edition from Motorsport Games, which dropped a free update with new paint schemes and rosters later in the season as a goodwill gesture. A free 2026 update could keep NASCAR 25 feeling current with roster changes and new rules. But without iRacing committing to it, fans are left hoping for a sign that the developers understand their concerns.

“Technically, it should be called NASCAR 26 with how late in the year it’s coming out…” That one stings. Among the last ten NASCAR console games, only two launched later than October 14, making this one of the latest releases in recent memory. Dropping the game just as the playoffs near their conclusion makes it feel more like it’s built for next season than the current one. Fans are frustrated that it misses the peak energy of the year, when races at tracks like Daytona and Talladega are dominating headlines. The “NASCAR 26” quip reflects the growing feeling that this release is just not in step with the sport’s momentum.

“Game should come out Feb 1 … I want to play it in the middle of the season.” This comment hits the core issue. Big sports games like Madden or NHL are timed to arrive just before or shortly after their seasons begin, building excitement around opening day. NASCAR 25’s October release lands at a time when the season is already winding down. This timing causes the game to miss the electric atmosphere of early races and the start-of-season hype. Fans want to race virtually while the real-life season is still in full swing. A February release would have matched up perfectly with the start of NASCAR’s schedule and given players a more immersive, in-the-moment experience.

“And still no gameplay released. I want to be excited for this, but I’m kinda hesitant.” That comment echoes a common sentiment, and it’s easy to understand. iRacing has teased some UI elements through hands-on sessions, but complete gameplay footage is still being held back. A full reveal is planned for late August at Gamescom. After the disappointment of NASCAR 21: Ignition, which earned a dismal average score of 51 from critics and was plagued by bugs, fans are understandably wary. They’re hoping this game is different, but until they see it in action, their trust remains cautious. It’s like being told the car is fast without ever seeing it on the track. Fans are eager to believe, but they want proof before getting too excited.