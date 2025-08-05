NASCAR Watkins Glen Weather Update: Mother Nature Looking to Rain at ‘The Glen’?

Watkins Glen has a knack for serving up NASCAR moments that stick with fans forever. Just last year, Chris Buescher pulled off a stunner in the 2024 “Go Bowling at The Glen,” snatching the win with a last-lap pass on Shane van Gisbergen in the Round of 16. As a non-playoff driver, his victory was a jaw-dropper and cemented The Glen’s reputation for drama.

Chase Elliott owned the place in 2018 and 2019, grabbing his first Cup win in 2018 by holding off Martin Truex Jr. despite a shaky turn and low fuel. He even needed Jimmie Johnson’s push to the line. In 2019, he dominated again to earn back-to-back glory.

Kyle Larson kept the excitement going in 2022 by outdueling Elliott on a late restart in wet conditions to claim his own back-to-back wins. And who can forget 2012’s wild finish? Marcos Ambrose, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch swapped the lead on the final lap. Busch spun in oil, and Ambrose used the grass to edge out Keselowski for a legendary victory.

With the 2025 Watkins Glen weekend approaching, fans are buzzing about the racing. But all eyes are also on the forecast. Will Mother Nature play nice, or is rain ready to shake things up at The Glen?

Sunny Watkins weekend ahead

The forecast for Watkins Glen’s NASCAR weekend looks promising, with clear skies and warm temperatures setting the stage for a packed schedule. On Friday, August 8, the Truck Series kicks things off with practice at 11:35 a.m. ET, qualifying at 12:40 p.m. ET, and the Mission 176 race at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Expect a sunny day with a high of 85°F and just a 6% chance of rain. The temperature will cool to 63°F at night with an 11% chance of showers and light south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, August 9, brings Xfinity practice at 9:30 AM and qualifying at 10:35 AM on the CW App. Cup practice follows at 12:05 PM, with qualifying at 1:10 PM on TruTV and HBO Max. The Xfinity Mission 200 fires up at 3:00 PM on the CW. The day will stay mostly sunny, hitting 89°F with an 11% chance of rain and a clear 63°F night.

Sunday’s Cup Series “Go Bowling at The Glen” at 2:00 PM on USA Network should see partly cloudy skies, a high of 91°F, and a 4% chance of rain. The night will cool to 66°F with a 12% chance of showers. Looks like a green-flag weekend.

Chris Buescher’s Truck Series debut

Chris Buescher is mixing things up at Watkins Glen by making his NASCAR Truck Series debut on Friday, August 8, in the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150. The 32-year-old, who has six Cup wins and a 2015 Xfinity championship, has never raced in Trucks despite 352 Cup and 74 Xfinity starts.

Fresh off his epic 2024 Cup win at The Glen, Buescher said, “Watkins Glen has been a special place for me, especially after last year’s win, so I’m really looking forward to getting back there. It’s a great place for me to make my first-ever Truck Series start, and I’m thankful for Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson for giving me the opportunity to do so.”

It’s his first lower-series race in a decade, since running double duty at The Glen in 2015, where he finished third in Xfinity and 37th in Cup. Joining Cup stars like Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain in the Mission 176 race at 5:00 PM on FS1, Buescher’s debut adds extra spice to an already stacked weekend.