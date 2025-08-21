NASCAR Weather Update Daytona: Will Mother Nature Delay The Coke-400 Again ?

If you’ve followed the Coke Zero Sugar 400 for any length of time, you know Daytona in late summer is almost as unpredictable as the racing. The race was originally run on the Fourth of July, back when fans baked under that Florida sun with only an evening fireworks show to cool them off. Afternoon heat and pop-up thunderstorms were basically part of the tradition.

In 2015, for example, rain pushed the start all the way past midnight, and the race didn’t wrap up until almost 3 a.m., one of the latest finishes in NASCAR history. Fans were groggy but still buzzing after that wild last-lap crash at the line.

That wasn’t the only rain-soaked memory. Weather delays have been a frequent guest at this event. The 2019 edition was shortened by rain after 127 laps, handing Justin Haley a surprise, career-defining Cup Series win in only his third start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The move from a July 4th weekend matinee to a late-August Saturday night slot in 2020 didn’t exactly eliminate the weather drama. Florida’s humid summer nights still bring those classic pop-up storms that leave fans refreshing radar apps and crews scrambling on pit road. Some years, like 2021, things stayed clear and steamy, giving us that electric superspeedway finish under the lights. Others, like 2023, saw storms hovering around, testing everyone’s patience before the green flag.

Basically, the Coke Zero Sugar 400’s weather history is just as much a character in the race as the “Big One.” Whether it’s rain delays, red flags, or those muggy conditions that leave drivers drained, Daytona in the summer never makes it easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Weather this weekend

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend at Daytona is shaping up to be another dance with Mother Nature. Friday’s schedule kicks off with Xfinity Series qualifying at 3 p.m. ET on the CW App, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 5:05 p.m. on TruTV. The Xfinity Wawa 250 goes green at 7:40 p.m. on CW, but the forecast isn’t playing nice.

Expect highs in the upper 80s, dropping to the mid-70s at night, with a 70% chance of rain during the day and 50% at night. The day starts partly cloudy, but clouds build, and a stray shower or thunderstorm could hit by afternoon. By night, clouds thin out, but the risk of a stray storm lingers.

Saturday’s Cup Series race, the main event, is set for 7:55 p.m. ET on NBC, with pre-race at 7 p.m. The forecast calls for highs of 87°F and lows around 74°F, but a hefty 80% chance of rain looms during the day, with thunderstorms likely developing in the afternoon.

By night, the rain chance drops to 40%, with cloudy skies giving way to partial clearing. Still, those afternoon storms could push the start time. With Daytona’s history, eight of the last 25 summer races delayed or shortened by weather, crews will be watching radar closely. A 2022 downpour caused an 18-car crash and a red flag, and nobody wants a repeat. Fans might want to pack a poncho and keep their weather apps handy.

Total purse value for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

This Saturday, NASCAR rolls into Daytona International Speedway for the regular-season finale, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With one last shot for drivers to lock in a playoff spot, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to be pure chaos, and the prize money sweetens the deal. NASCAR’s dishing out a hefty $9,797,935 for this year’s race, up slightly from last season’s $9,193,568. That purse covers everything: payouts for all positions, charter payments for Cup teams, contingency awards, and a chunk for the year-end points fund.

The Xfinity Series, racing the Wawa 250 on Friday, is battling for a $1,651,939 purse, a bit less than last year’s $1,886,123. With the Truck Series off this weekend, Xfinity drivers still have two more races to secure their playoff spots before their postseason kicks off in September. That extra cash and playoff pressure make every lap count.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting a winner at Daytona is always a gamble. After Austin Dillon’s shock win at Richmond, bettors are eyeing Joey Logano and Austin Cindric as favorites, both at +1000 odds. Harrison Burton, last year’s surprise victor, proved anything can happen on this 2.5-mile superspeedway. Drivers like Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Cindric, Dillon, and Kyle Busch are ones to watch, based on their strong average finishes at Daytona. Busch, who missed the playoffs last year, is a fan favorite for a redemption run.

With Tyler Reddick and Bowman holding the last two provisional playoff spots, neither with a win this season, a first-time victor could flip the 16-driver playoff field upside down. That kind of drama, paired with nearly $10 million on the line, guarantees a wild night under the lights, weather permitting.