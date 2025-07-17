NASCAR Weather Update Dover: Is Mother Nature Turning It’s Back on Us at Dover?

Dover Motor Speedway has a knack for serving up epic battles, but rain has been a pesky co-star in recent years, throwing a wrench into the action. Back in 2019, the race managed to finish on its scheduled Sunday, yet it wasn’t smooth sailing. Showers delayed the green flag and trimmed pre-race ceremonies, with track-drying crews working overtime before racing kicked off under damp conditions.

Then came 2022, the first time since 2007 that rain postponed the whole event from Sunday to Monday, as persistent showers kept the track quiet until Martin Truex Jr. claimed victory the next day. That same year, the race started on Sunday but halted after 78 of 400 laps due to steady rainfall, forcing a Monday finish with Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag. It was Dover’s first mid-race suspension since 2007.

The pattern repeated in 2023, with rain washing out Sunday entirely and pushing the race to Monday, May 1, where Truex triumphed again, cementing the track’s growing reputation for weather woes. Now, with this weekend’s forecast looking shaky, that worrying pattern might be back to haunt the Monster Mile.

The weather, though looking decent, could ditch

The weather for this weekend is painting a picture of unpredictability, and Dover fans might need to brace for some soggy surprises. For starters, Friday looks good, which kicks off with ARCA practice and qualifying from 1:40 p.m. ET onwards, followed by the ARCA 150 race at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, with temperatures hitting a high of 85 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A 3% chance of rain and a gentle NNW breeze at 8 mph suggest a dry start. The night dips to 72 degrees with a 20% rain chance and light SE winds at 4 mph, bringing mainly cloudy conditions.

Then comes Saturday, July 19, which heats up with Xfinity practice and qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on the CW app, Cup practice and qualifying from 1:35 p.m. ET onwards on TruTV, and the Xfinity race at 4:30 p.m. ET on CW after a 4 p.m. ET pre-race, running 45, 45, 110 laps. Expect a high of 84 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and a 59% rain chance, winds from the SE at 8 mph. The night cools to 74 degrees with a 72% chance of showers before midnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies and light SSW winds at 6 mph.

Sunday, July 20, brings the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 with a TNT pre-race at 1:30 p.m. ET and the Cup race at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV, and Max, covering 120, 130, 150 laps. A high of 88 degrees with mixed sunshine and clouds and a 24% rain chance, winds from the W at 9 mph, shifts to a partly cloudy night at 71 degrees with a 24% chance and NNW winds at 7 mph.

Green-flag times keep the weekend rolling, with Friday’s ARCA race starting at 5:09 p.m. ET on FS1, Saturday’s Xfinity race at 4:50 p.m. ET on CW, and Sunday’s Cup race at 2:17 p.m. ET on TNT. The schedule’s tight, blending tradition with a dash of chaos. That 65% rain chance on Sunday looms large over the main event. Crews will need to stay nimble, and with no lights at Dover, any extended showers could force a reshuffle. It’s a classic Monster Mile setup, and the forecast hints that Mother Nature might just test everyone’s patience again.

Dover has a bigger purse this time

NASCAR is rolling into the 23rd race weekend of the 2025 season at Dover Motor Speedway, and the Cup Series is set to deliver a thrilling show with a hefty paycheck on the line. Last year, Denny Hamlin edged out Kyle Larson for his third win of the season, and now the track welcomes back the drivers with a purse of $11,055,250 up for grabs on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR keeps the winner’s cut under wraps these days, so it’s anyone’s guess how much of that $11 million-plus will land with the team in victory lane. Compared to last year’s $7,992,801 purse, that’s a jump of about $3 million, adding extra spice to the competition.

It’ll be a treat to see which driver walks away with the biggest haul this time around. Hamlin’s eyeing a repeat after Sonoma, but Larson and Kyle Busch showed strong cars in 2024, making Dover a wide-open battle. The Monster Mile always puts on a spectacle, and with that kind of money fueling the fire, this weekend promises to be one for the books. Whether it’s Hamlin defending his turf or a new name rising, the purse ensures every lap counts.