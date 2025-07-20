NASCAR Weather Update: Mother Nature Turns It’s Back on Dover Race-Day

The skies over Dover Motor Speedway turned dramatic during the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, with Mother Nature throwing a wrench into the action. Red flag for rain! With just 14 laps to go, the red flag waved on lap 387 as rain took over, halting the race with Denny Hamlin holding the lead.

Pit road hadn’t opened for stops, leaving cars rolling to pit road at the Monster Mile as the downpour intensified. The cutoff time for darkness looms at 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT, and with the track soaked, drying it will take more than a quick wipe-down as it’s shaping up to be a lengthy delay.

Fans are bracing for a wait as the storm rolls through. Rain has been a pesky guest at Dover in years past, spoiling the party with its unpredictable timing. Earlier years saw showers delay the green flag or even push races to the next day, with crews scrambling to keep the show on track.

It’s a familiar dance with the weather at this concrete beast, and today’s downpour is just the latest chapter in that soggy history.

This is a developing story.