NASCAR’s EV Dreams Suffer Heartbreak as Chicago Exhibition Receives Poor Fan Reception

NASCAR’s been flooring it toward a greener future, and their electric vehicle push is no side project; it’s a full-on mission. Partnering with ABB, they rolled out an electric prototype that’s got the industry buzzing, a bold step toward their net-zero emissions goal by 2035. This isn’t just about race cars; it’s a whole vibe.

From the Chevy Blazer EV pacing races to eco-friendly upgrades across the sport, NASCAR is leaning hard into sustainability. Back in 2013, they teamed up with Eaton Corporation to install 20 EV chargers at Daytona HQ, Charlotte offices, and Concord’s R&D center, with Chevy Volts plugging in to kick things off.

That was just the start of a bigger plan blending biofuels, renewable energy, and now, electric racing. The ABB-backed prototype, developed with heavyweights like Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, is a legit leap forward. It’s not some slapped-together concept; it’s a signal NASCAR’s serious about electrification. Rumors are even swirling that a fourth OEM’s entry into the sport hinges on this EV program’s success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t new territory either; NASCAR’s been tinkering with electric tech for years, but the prototype’s debut marks a shift from backroom experiments to trackside reality. The Chicago Street Race last year gave fans their first taste, and this weekend’s exhibition laps are doubling down, showing off what’s possible.

AD

But not everyone’s sold. A Reddit post earlier this year set the fandom ablaze when a fan spotted the EV prototype at Team Penske’s shop, parked between Joey Logano and Austin Cindric’s cars, looking race-ready. “Visited the Team Penske race shop today. Not only was it surprising to see the EV prototype there, but also interesting to see it on the setup plates… I wonder if there will be a demo at one of the upcoming races?” the post read, with a photo that went viral.

Forums exploded, with fans freaking out over Penske, a Ford and combustion engine stronghold, dabbling in EVs. For some, it felt like a betrayal of NASCAR’s V8 soul. The Chicago Street Race’s EV exhibition, meant to hype up the future, landed with a thud for many fans. Bob Pockrass dropped a clip on X, writing, “One of the laps during the EV practice for exhibition laps tomorrow at Chicago. David Ragan in the Ford, Rajah Caruth in the Chevy and Brent Crews in the NASCAR prototype.” The response? A mixed bag, heavy on the shade.

Today’s glimpse of the prototype in action, driven by David Ragan, Rajah Caruth, and Brent Crews, didn’t win over the skeptics. The push for electric racing is hitting a wall, and the fans aren’t holding back.

Fans are not buying into the EV hype

One fan griped, “There goes the fuel mileage race.” NASCAR’s all about strategy, pit stops, fuel management, and tire wear are the heartbeat of a race. But the EV prototype, with its 78 kWh battery lasting just 30 to 45 minutes at high speed, shifts the game to range and charging, ditching the classic fuel mileage chess match fans love. The Michigan race and the Pocono thriller from this season go to show how strategy can make the race thrilling, but with EV fans believed that will be out of the picture.

“I would love to be a fly on the wall and hear the NASCAR PR people schooling these drivers on what they can say to the press about the EV’s. Bob, please ask NASCAR how much it is being paid by ABB and others for this stunt.” The skepticism runs deep, with fans seeing the EV push as a paid PR move rather than true innovation. Although NASCAR hasn’t officially explained how the EV integration into the sport is going to look, the backlash is severe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Range anxiety sparked another jab, “Call me when they can go 300 miles.” Traditional NASCAR races stretch 300 to 500 miles, with fuel stops every 40 to 60 laps. How will a battery cell be able to keep up with the demands of a NASCAR event? Not to mention, the governing body will have to invest in the infrastructure to replace the batteries in the car for a live event. It’s not just about the technology; fans argue that this push isn’t practical.

One fan zoomed in on the prototype’s look, “I am most interested in the car type. NASCAR may not go electric but manufacturer circumstances may require a future gen to be crossovers. Which would return NASCAR to the roof heights and lengths from the 50s and 60s.” The EV’s crossover/SUV body, built with body-on-flax composite, stands out against sleek coupes. Some see it as a nod to a potential “secondary EV series.” Earlier in the season, there were reports that Dana White is working with NASCAR behind the scenes in building an EV project.

The loudest cry summed up the mood, “Nobody wants this bullshit @NASCAR bring back big horsepower! The world isn’t going electric.” NASCAR is working on these demands as we speak. A bump in the horsepower for the Next Gen car is being discussed. The increase is reported to be from 670 to 750, and these steps are being taken to create disparity and allow the drivers to be in control of their destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although NASCAR is trying its best to promote the new technology, the NASCAR community seems content with the gas-guzzling V8 engines.