NASCAR’s $4M Chicagoland Update Has Cup Series Star Making a Desperate Plea

Chicagoland Speedway’s roaring back to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, and it’s got fans buzzing. The 1.5-mile oval in Joliet, Illinois, hasn’t seen Cup action since 2019, but it’s set to host a points race on July 5, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) running the day before on July 4.

This comeback is a big deal for the Midwest, tapping into a fanbase that’s been dormant for years and breathing new life into a track that’s been missed. NASCAR’s Executive VP Ben Kennedy says the facility’s “relatively Cup-ready,” but a reported $4 million in upgrades is in the works to make it feel like a top-tier destination. Think better fan amenities, smoother operations, and maybe some track tweaks, though details are still under wraps.

The return’s exciting, but not everyone’s sold. Chase Briscoe, a Cup Series star with a knack for speaking his mind, is waving a caution flag. His recent plea about track surfaces, sparked by Iowa Speedway’s woes, has fans and drivers alike worried that Chicagoland’s upgrades could mess with what made the track special. With $4 million on the line, the stakes are high to get this revival right.

Briscoe has his fingers crossed

Chase Briscoe didn’t mince words on X, tweeting, “Please don’t do the Iowa repave.” He’s talking about Iowa Speedway’s 2025 partial repave, which he says turned a gritty, multi-groove track into a slippery, one-lane challenge.

After finishing second there, Briscoe vented, “I wish they’d repave this place all the way to the wall, just so we could have more room to move around… It’s definitely really difficult to pass. You’re so limited. The racetrack’s only two or three lanes wide and you just take the guy’s air… If we had the old surface, it’d be unbelievable.” The corners-only repave made passing a nightmare, favoring track position over skill, and Briscoe’s plea is a warning shot for Chicagoland.

His concern hits home for Chicagoland’s comeback. The track’s old, abrasive surface was a driver’s dream, allowing multiple racing lines and wheel-to-wheel battles. Fans on Reddit are echoing Briscoe’s fears, with one saying, “If they are dead set on repaving Chicagoland, then we might as well not return there at all because the racing product will be putrid.”

A fresh pavement could smooth out the track’s character, turning it into a single-groove slog that kills the action fans loved. Briscoe and fans want Chicagoland’s $4 million upgrades to focus on facilities, better grandstands, parking, maybe Wi-Fi, not a repave that risks the track’s racing soul.

The debate’s heated because Chicagoland’s return is a chance to recapture its glory days. From 2001 to 2019, it hosted thrilling races, with drivers like Kevin Harvick and Tony Stewart mastering its worn surface. A repave could signal long-term commitment, but if it mirrors Iowa’s slick result, it might alienate the very fans NASCAR’s trying to win back. Briscoe’s plea is a call to preserve what made tracks like Chicagoland special: raw, challenging racing that rewards talent.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s banner tradition fuels Briscoe

While Briscoe’s focused on track surfaces, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has its own way of keeping drivers hungry for success, a tradition that ties into the fight for consistency at places like Chicagoland. Christopher Bell spilled the beans in a 2023 Freak Nation interview, explaining how JGR celebrates wins: every Monday after a victory, the team gathers at their shop to hang a banner on a wall dedicated to their triumphs. Each banner reps a driver’s win, a visual reminder of who’s bringing home the hardware.

Bell loves the ritual, saying, “There’s not really a prize so to speak of but I remember when I started in 2021 there really wasn’t very many #20 banners. I know Erik (Jones) won at Darlington and the Daytona race at some point, but you know lots of #11, lot of #18 and Martin Truex had a lot of #19 banners up. So, my goal was to get some #20 banners hung up in there and there’s a lot of #20 banners up there now.”

With 12 wins, Bell’s added plenty to the wall, joining the likes of Denny Hamlin (#11), Kyle Busch (#18), and Truex (#19). There’s no formal contest, but the desire to see your number up there drives JGR’s stars. After his 2024 New Hampshire win, Bell gushed, “I sure do love hanging these banners up in here. I remember coming up and sitting up there and looking over here and thinking, ‘Wow. What would it mean to have my name on banners!’ This is probably my favorite part of winning.”

That tradition fuels JGR’s push for consistency, a mindset that’ll matter at Chicagoland, where a grippy, multi-groove track could reward their preparation. Briscoe’s plea for a true racing surface aligns with JGR’s hunger for wins. Both want tracks like Chicagoland to let skill shine, whether it’s for a banner or a playoff push.